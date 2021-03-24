Cyclone Tauktae To Hit West Bengal This Week? Fake News and Video of Tauktae Cyclone Lashing Bay of Bengal Goes Viral on Social Media

Kolkata, March 24: A viral news is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that a deadly cyclone named 'Cyclone Tauktae' is going to wreak havoc in West Bengal in the next few days. The fake news has triggered panic and confusion among people of the state. The misinformation is being widely circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter. The fake information claims that Cyclone Tauktae is going to hit West Bengal from March 29 and would continue to cripple normal life across the state.

The fake message on Twitter claims that the cyclone is likely to hit the coast of West Bengal or Odisha by the end of March 2021. However, this news that went viral on social media is completely baseless and fake. According to details by weather experts, there is no possibility of any cyclone in West Bengal during the next 10 days. If there is a possibility of a cyclone, the weather agencies will sound an alert regarding the same well in advance with an official press release.

West Bengal has been a witness to such cyclonic activities in the past. Last year in May, the state witnessed a devastating cyclone Amphan. Several areas in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal were severely affected by Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone left hundreds dead and caused large-scale destruction to property in several districts of south Bengal.

Due to cyclone Amphan, West Bengal had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore. During his visit to the cyclone-hit areas on May 22 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance relief of Rs 1,000 crore for the state, which was then released by the Centre.

