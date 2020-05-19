Cyclone Amphan Now Equivalent to a Category 5 Hurricane, Experts Forecast it to be One of the Worst Storms Over Bay of Bengal Since 1999 Super Cyclone in Odisha

Amphan Cyclone (Photo credits: IMD)

Odisha, May 19: Cyclone Amphan is now equivalent of a category 5 hurricane in the Bay of Bengal, according to experts. The intensity of Amphan has increased from 65 knots (75 mph) sustained winds to 140 knots (160 mph). This has put Amphan in the list of the most extreme rapid intensifications of tropical systems on Earth. The storm is gathering strength to hit the coasts of India and Bangladesh late on Wednesday, with authorities making preparations to evacuate more than five million people to safer places.

According to a Bloomberg report, cyclone Amphan is forecasted to be one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 super cyclone that hit Odisha. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said cyclone 'Amphan' is expected to cross between Digha and Hatia in Bangladesh close to the Sundarbans between afternoon and evening of May 20 as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, with a maximum wind speed of 165-175 kmph, gusting to 195 mph. Amphan Moving Towards West Bengal Coasts as Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Likely in North 24 Parganas And East Medinipur Districts: IMD.

Amphan now equivalent to category 5 hurricane, says experts:

#Cyclone #Amphan has now officially become a Category 5 equivalent storm in the Bay of Bengal, after a stunning bout of rapid intensification. The storm is still expected to make landfall near the Bangladesh/India boarder and storm surge is a major threat. Be prepared! pic.twitter.com/qmtROWAxqQ — KeviShader (@KeviShader) May 18, 2020

India Meteorological Department has issued a warning to suspend all fishing activity in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of super cyclone Amphan.

Fishing Activities Suspended till May 20 in West Bengal & Odisha:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to suspend all fishing activity in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of super cyclone #Amphan; Visuals from Odisha's Bhadrak, one of the 6 districts expected to be affected due to the cyclone pic.twitter.com/ZJnsZ2bYGW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

The storm is expected to cause maximum damage in India and Bangladesh. Both the countries have started large scale evacuation plan. In India about 25 teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed on the ground, while 12 others are ready in reserve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held an emergency meeting on Monday to review the preparations informed.