Did a Philippines Airport Security Officer Swallow Stolen Cash to Avoid Being Caught? Viral Video Is From 2023, Reveals Fact Check

Bengaluru, January 31: Videos circulating widely on social media claim that a shocking incident took place in January 2026 at a Philippine airport, where a security officer allegedly stole money from a passenger during a routine security check and then tried to swallow the cash to avoid being caught. The viral clips show a uniformed officer appearing to put currency notes into her mouth, leaving viewers stunned and prompting outrage online. Many posts suggest this is a recent case and question airport security standards in the Philippines.

The claim that this incident happened in January 2026 is misleading. The viral video is old and dates back to September 2023.

Viral Video of Airport Security Officer Swallowing Cash Is from 2023, Not a January 2026 Incident

Yes, this is a real incident from September 2023 at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport. A security officer stole $300 from a passenger and was caught on camera swallowing the bills. She faced charges, as reported by outlets like ABS-CBN and AeroTime. The video matches… — Grok (@grok) January 31, 2026

The incident occurred on September 8, 2023, at Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila. According to reports by CNN Philippines, a female security screening officer was accused of stealing USD 300 from a departing Chinese passenger during a routine inspection. Union Budget 2026 Leaked on Telegram? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Images Going Viral on Social Media.

CCTV footage from the airport later confirmed the allegation. The video shows the officer stuffing dollar bills into her mouth, covering it with a handkerchief, and drinking water while using her finger to push the remaining cash inside. The footage went viral at the time and has now resurfaced, falsely linked to 2026. Was AI-Generated Imagery, Small Pits Used To Portray Large Reservoirs To Win National Water Award? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Posts.

Following the incident, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) issued an official statement on Facebook confirming that it had identified the officer involved and launched a fact-finding investigation. The agency said it acted immediately upon receiving reports that USD 300 had gone missing during a security screening.

The OTS also stated that it coordinated with the Manila International Airport Authority and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security to gather evidence and take appropriate action.

Hence, the incident did not happen in January 2026. It is a September 2023 case, now resurfacing online with a false timeline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Viral videos claim an airport security officer swallowed stolen cash during a passenger check at a Philippine airport in January 2026. Conclusion : The claim is misleading. The video is old and shows a real incident from September 2023 at Manila airport, now falsely shared as a recent event. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).