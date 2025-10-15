Did Fishermen Really Catch a Strange Alien-Like Creature Near Australia’s Gold Coast? Fact Check Confirms Video Is AI-Generated

New Delhi, October 15: A viral video circulating across social media platforms has sparked alarm with sensational claims that a strange, unidentifiable creature was caught by fishermen near the Gold Coast in Australia. The 12-second clip, titled with a string of dramatic hashtags, features voices simulating a tense encounter, with one voice saying, "whoa christ look at her face," suggesting they have encountered a horrifying or alien life form. The viral nature of the content has led many to believe it documents a genuine, mysterious discovery.

However, the video is not a factual piece of documentation. The creator, operating under the channel 'deepchand,' has explicitly and repeatedly labeled the video as being generated by artificial intelligence. The presence of both the #aivideo and #ai hashtags in the title is a clear disclosure that the footage and the creature shown are entirely fabricated using text-to-video software. Did a Rat Run Across Al Jazeera Anchor’s Desk During Live Broadcast? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Video Going Viral With Fake Claim.

Fishermen Allegedly Catch Alien-Like Creature Near Gold Coast

Fishermen Allegedly Catch Alien-Like Creature Near Gold Coast

Gold Coast ‘Alien’ Creature Shown in AI-Generated Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SpicyXpress (@spicy.xpress)

This video is a product of a rising trend of creating highly realistic, yet entirely fictional, visual hoaxes for the purpose of achieving massive views and engagement. Such content exploits public fascination with cryptids and deep-sea mysteries, particularly in coastal areas like the Gold Coast, which have been the subject of real, but often misidentified, wildlife discoveries in the past. Cloudburst Caught on Camera in Uttarakhand? AI-Generated Video Circulated With Fake Claim, Reveals Fact Check.

In conclusion, the claim of a strange creature being genuinely found is False. Viewers should be highly skeptical of any sensational footage that contains explicit "AI" disclaimers in the title or description. This video is simply a digital creation designed to be mistaken for news and should not be interpreted as evidence of an actual marine discovery in Australian waters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A strange alien-like creature was caught by fishermen near the Gold Coast. Conclusion : The video is AI-generated and not evidence of a real discovery. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).