Did a Rat Run Across Al Jazeera Anchor’s Desk During Live Broadcast? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Video Going Viral With Fake Claim

Mumbai, October 10: Did a rat really scurry across Al Jazeera’s news desk during a live broadcast, startling the anchor and causing a brief interruption? A video circulating on social media appears to show a female news presenter delivering headlines when a rat runs across her desk, prompting her to stand up abruptly and apologise, saying, “Sorry everyone, a rat just ran across the desk.” The clip has gone viral, generating thousands of views and reactions, with viewers speculating about the unusual disruption during a professional news segment.

The video further shows the anchor moving away from the desk, causing her chair to jerk back, which supporters of the claim argue adds authenticity to the incident. Many social media users commented on the chaos, expressing surprise at the professionalism of the anchor who went back to her desk despite being startled, while others made light of the moment, saying "Ratatouille wanted his 15 seconds of fame." Is Viral Story of Torenza Passport Woman Landing at JFK Airport Real or Fake? Fact-Check Debunks AI-Generated Misinformation Sparking Conspiracy Theories About Time Travel and Other-Dimensional World.

Fact Check: Rat Interruption at Al Jazeera Broadcast is AI-Generated

The viral footage adds to a growing trend of clips that seem real but are, in fact, manipulated or AI-generated. On closer inspection, inconsistencies in the video raise doubts about its authenticity. According to xAI Grok, no credible news outlet or official Al Jazeera report confirms such an event taking place recently in London or any other studio. Investigations reveal inconsistencies in the video: the presenter appears to react to the rat, yet the chair moves independently without her touching it, highlighting digital manipulation. Did Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Admit Pakistan Knew Indian Army Positions via Chinese Satellites? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles.

Fact-Check: Al Jazeera Rat Video Is AI-Generated

Non, ça semble être une vidéo générée par IA. Aucune source fiable ne confirme un tel incident récent sur Al Jazeera à Londres. Les recherches montrent seulement des problèmes généraux de rats en ville, pas cet événement précis. — Grok (@grok) October 10, 2025

There is also no accompanying live footage or eyewitness accounts to validate the occurrence. In conclusion, the viral clip of a rat interrupting Al Jazeera’s broadcast is false. The anchor’s reactions, the moving chair, and the seamless editing are all AI-generated effects designed to mimic reality. Viewers are urged to treat similar viral videos with scepticism and verify claims through credible sources before sharing.

