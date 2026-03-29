Did Former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa Pass Away? Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media

Mumbai, March 29: Social media posts are going viral online claiming that General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, passed away on Saturday, March 28. It is claimed that Bajwa died after he was shot at his home. The 65-year-old retired four-star general is reported to have died at a military hospital in Rawalpindi after succumbing to severe head injuries sustained from a fall at his residence in February.

Bajwa's family members and hospital officials are said to have confirmed the news of his passing away following a multi-week battle in intensive care. General Bajwa, who served as the head of Pakistan's military from 2016 to 2022, remained one of the country's most influential and frequently debated figures even after his retirement. As reports claiming his death go viral, scroll below to know the truth. Pakistani Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: Police Bust Espionage Network, Nab Youth Linked to Pak-Based Terrorist for Sharing Sensitive Videos.

Fake News Claim Former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa Has Died

Fake news claiming Qamar Javed Bajwa died surface (Photo Credits: X/@AFGDefense)

A fact check revealed that the alleged claim that former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa died after being shot at is false. It was found that the news is fake. Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa is very much alive. Credible news reports from February 2026 from Dawn, Geo, and ISPR confirm that Bajwa was hospitalised after he slipped in the bathroom and sustained multiple injuries, including to the head. Donald Trump Again Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says He Solved Conflicts That Had Been Going on for Decades.

The ARY News graphic is fake. It is worth noting that General Bajwa was appointed as the 16th Chief of Army Staff in November 2016 by then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. His tenure was marked by significant domestic and regional shifts. Hence, the alleged claim that former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa died is not true. As clarified, Bajwa sustained injuries in February after he slipped in the bathroom and is not said to be stable and out of danger.

Fact check

Claim : Former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa died after being shot at his home. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that Qamar Javed Bajwa is alive. He was injured after he slipped in the bathroom in February. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).