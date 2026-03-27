Did Hardik Pandya Gift INR 10 Lakh to Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff? Here’s the Fact Check

Indian all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has made headlines following reports of a generous financial gesture towards the groundstaff at Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the IPL 2026 season opener, viral social media posts claimed that the cricketer rewarded the venue’s workers for their support during his recent T20 World Cup 2026 preparations. Hardik Pandya To Step Down as Mumbai Indians Captain for IPL 2026?.

The reports suggested that Pandya distributed cheques of INR 10 lakh each to 11 members of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) groundstaff as part of the fulfillment of a personal promise made earlier this year.

Misleading Claim About Hardik Pandya's INR 10 Lakh Reward

Heart of gold moment by Hardik Pandya ❤️👏During T20 WC prep, Hardik Pandya promised the Wankhede groundstaff he’d reward them for their late-night support. He kept his word returning to gift ₹10 lakh each. Respect 💯#hardikpandya pic.twitter.com/IfoJS5LlaW — The Bharat Post (@TheBharatPost__) March 27, 2026

Another Misleading Claim About Hardik Pandya's INR 10 Lakh Reward

Hardik Pandya wins hearts off the field ❤️🔥 Keeps his promise, gifts ₹10 lakh each to Wankhede groundsmen for their late-night support 🙌 #cricone pic.twitter.com/gYpqInQvoG — Cricone (@cricone__) March 27, 2026

Misleading Claim On Social Media About Hardik Pandya's INR 10 Lakh Reward

Hardik Pandya keeps his promise 💙 Gifts ₹10 lakh EACH to ground staff after T20 WC practice 🏏💰 A powerful gesture for the real heroes behind the scenes 🙌 🔗Follow https://t.co/0L4vAVgo2H#HardikPandya #Cricket #Respect #Viral pic.twitter.com/4LeDUBLiTF — Jeetwin Sports (@Jeetwin_Sports) March 27, 2026

User Shares Misleading Claim About Hardik Pandya's INR 10 Lakh Reward

Hardik Pandya just won hearts ❤️ He gave ₹10 lakh each to all the groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium - just because he had promised them during his late-night practice sessions ahead of the T20 World Cup. A promise kept. Respect for the unsung heroes. 👏 pic.twitter.com/nu8HudpC0r — Bhavesh Gujrati (@Bhaveshlivelife) March 27, 2026

News Outlet Shares Misleading Claim About Hardik Pandya's INR 10 Lakh Reward

Did Hardik Pandya Gift INR 10 Lakh to Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff?

Times of India journalist Gaurav Gupta refutes the viral INR 10 lakh gift claim involving Hardik Pandya and the Wankhede groundstaff. Gupta clarifies that the actual reward was INR 10,000, describing the earlier inflated reports as inaccurate.

Journalist Refutes Misleading Claims About Hardik Pandya's INR 10 Lakh Reward

This comes at a time when Pandya is gearing up to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2026. Pandya-led MI will square off against rivals Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium, which promises to be an enthralling contest given the history between the two teams.

Fact check

Claim : Hardik Pandya Gifted INR 10 Lakhs Each To Wankhede Stadium Groundsmen Conclusion : No, Hardik Pandya Gifted INR 10 Thousand Each. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).