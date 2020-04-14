Did PM Narendra Modi Promise To Deposit Rs 15,000 In Every Account Amid Coronavirus Lockdown? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

PIB Fact Check (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, April 14: Since Coronavirus outbreak in India, several fake news and rumours are making rounds on the Internet. The false information is being widely shared on social media platforms like- Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. In a recent, a post is being widely forwarded which says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving Rs 15,000 to every Indian amid the coronavirus situation. Money Transferred to Bank Accounts by Government During Coronavirus Lockdown Will be Taken Back if Not Withdrawn? PIB Fact-Checks Fake Viral Message.

The viral message also carries a link which asks about personal details like- name, phone number, address, etc.Dismissing the misinformation, the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) said that the message creating a buzz on social media platforms is fake. It also urged people to stay away from rumours and fraudsters. Can High Temperatures Prevent Coronavirus Infection? PIB Debunks Fake News About COVID-19.

"Claim: Amidst difficult circumstances, PM is giving Rs 15,000 help to every Indian, which has to be filled by clicking on the given link. Fact: This claim is completely false, and the given link is fake. Please stay away from rumors and fraudsters," PIB tweeted.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

दावा : कठिन परिस्तिथियों के बीच, पीएम हर भारतीय को 15 हजार रुपय की मदद दे रहे हैं जिसे प्राप्त करने के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करके फॉर्म भरना होगा। तथ्य :यह दावा बिलकुल झूठ है,व दिया गया लिंक फर्जी है| कृप्या अफवाहों और जालसाज़ों से दूर रहें| pic.twitter.com/BrgEJYeUCW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 14, 2020

PM Modi, too, did not make any promise of transferring Rs 15,000 to every account while announcing the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3 earlier today. He also didn't make any commitments regarding the same in his prior addressing.

In India, positive cases have surged to 10,363 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 339, according to Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 8,988, while 1036 people have recovered from the infection.

