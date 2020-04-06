Viral Message Claiming That Government Can Read WhatsApp Chats is Fake

Screenshot of Fake WhatsApp message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several fake messages are going viral, creating panic among people of the country. One such message, which is being widely shared on social media, claims that that the government can read WhatsApp chats of people. According to the viral message, WhatsApp displays three blue ticks for indicating that the government has noticed that particular message. Last year also, similar message went viral. WhatsApp to Launch New Feature to Verify Fake News; Know All About Working of The Latest Update.

The message further reads that if some message has two blue and one red tick, it will indicate that the government has noticed it and one blue and two red ticks mean that authorities found the content of the message is inappropriate, and they will soon take action. Meanwhile, three red ticks indicate that the action has been taken by the government on the sender of the message. The viral message also asks the user to be careful while sending “anti-government messages”.

Screenshot of The Message:

As per WhatsApp’s policy, the government cannot read personal messages. Not only the government, but no third parties can also read any personal message of the messenger app. Every call and messages of the messenger app are end-to-end encrypted, and even WhatsApp cannot access these data. Fact Check: Audio Clip Claiming Nagpur Has 59 Positive Coronavirus Cases Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral WhatsApp Message.

Currently, WhatsApp displays only two ticks if a message is delivered and these two ticks turn blue if the received reads the message. Meanwhile, one tick indicates that the message is yet to be delivered. In the group chat all, two blue ticks will appear on the message if all the participants in the group read the chat. LatestLY advises readers not to believe such information.

