Fact Check: Audio Clip Claiming Nagpur Has 59 Positive Coronavirus Cases Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral WhatsApp Message

Mumbai, March 26: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, fake messages and audio clips have been rounds on social media platforms. In a latest such case, a fake audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that Nagpur has tested 59 positive coronavirus cases. In the audio clip, two men were reported to be talking to each other in which one of them claims that the situation due to COVID-19 is worsening in Nagpur as the number of positive cases are on a rise. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stated that the the audio clip which is being circulating on social media FAKE. Beware of Malware-Infected Links Related to Coronavirus: Government to Citizens.

According to reports, the Nagpur Police on Wednesday registered a case over misleading audio and video clips about increase in coronavirus cases in the city that were circulating on social media. "An audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that Nagpur has tested 59 positive coronavirus cases including 3 doctors The assertion made in the audio is #FAKE. Please DO NOT forward such fake audio clips", a tweet by PIB stated. Fact Check: Essential Shops in Mumbai to Follow Timings Amid COVID-19 Curfew? Police Commissioner Calls WhatsApp Message Fake.

An audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that Nagpur has tested 59 positive coronavirus cases including 3 doctors The assertion made in the audio is #FAKE. Please DO NOT forward such fake audio clips. pic.twitter.com/u29ROXWaf0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 26, 2020

The claim, that the region in Maharashtra had 59 COVID-19, turned out to be fake. The LatestLY Fact Check team found that that the audio, with exaggerated claims is not true. A case has been registered at Sadar police station under IPC section 188 (disobeying lawful order of a public servant) as well as relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, an official said. In India, a total of 649 cases of coronavirus have been reported and the country has reported a total of 15 days.

