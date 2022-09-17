Fact Check: Scripted Video of ‘Maulana’ Dragging Unconscious Woman Inside Mazar Goes Viral With False Claim, Here’s the Truth

Mumbai, September 17: A video showing a man dragging a woman in order to treat her is going viral on social media. The 2-minute 20-second video clip shows a 'Maulvi' or an 'Islamic priest' allegedly dragging a woman who seems to be unconscious into a room. Social media users claimed that the man was trying to sexually assault the woman in the name of exorcism. However, the claim is false.

The video was shared by various social media users who said that the 'Maulana' dragged and then molested the woman. Users also said that the priest was caught red-handed by Hindu activists. However, the truth is not that. It must be noted that the video is fake and shared without complete knowledge.

‘Khuda ka Baanda’ Mualana drugs a Hindu woman to ‘treat’ her. He was caught red-handed by Hindu activists. Can’t wait for @aroonpurie’s media to write “Tantrik attacked by Hindutva goons while treating a woman”. pic.twitter.com/5um6eV4pc7 — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) September 15, 2022

Reports also suggest that nothing that sort of happened as claimed by certain social media users. As per a fact check, the video turned out to be fake. A longer version of the same video was shared on Facebook. As per the post, the viral video is a scripted act. The video also contained a disclaimer stating that the entire video has been scripted.

Reports also suggest that the old man enacting the role of a Maulvi is actually an actor, who has acted in various scripted videos. In reality, the video is a scripted act that shows crimes such as sexual assault and kidnapping. However, a thorough search led to the longer version of the video which has been uploaded on Facebook. The Facebook video clearly states that the act is a scripted one.

When one watches the complete video, a disclaimer appears in the final few seconds of the video stating, "Everything in this video is imaginary. Imaginary because reality is too bitter to be told or shown. Events shown in this are not real compared to what has actually been happening in countries like ours."

Claim : Social media users claimed that a maulvi was dragging and sexually abusing a Hindu woman Conclusion : The news is fake. The video are small short clips of a scripted video which was an enactment of a crime scene. Full of Trash Clean

