Fact Check: Viral Clip Showing Journey of The World's First Train is Fake, Here Is The Truth Behind the Video

New Delhi, July 2: A black and white video clip of a train is widely being circulated over the social media with the claim that it was the world's first train. It is further claimed that the train journey in the viral clip was undertaken on December 24, 1809, over 200 years ago from the present day. The video also shows certain unusual events taking place along the train's journey, including stubborn donkey who is not ready to give way to the train, forcing the drivers to manually shift the railway track. The train is also making way for cattle to move.

A fact check has found out that the claim regarding the viral video, that it shows the journey of world first train, is fake. The video does not belong to December 24, 1809 either. The widely circulated clip belongs to a Buster Keaton movie called 'Our Hospitality' released in 1923. More recently, a video depicting the history of trains in the cinema, titled 'TRAIN HISTORY IN CINEMA 1 Our Hospitality Buster Keaton 1923' was uploaded on YouTube. The viral video has many clips for the same.

The Viral Video With Fake Claim:

Watch The Original Video Here:

The viral video being circulated on social media is definitely interesting and catches immediate attention of the views, given the quirky and highly unusual acts incorporated along the journey. However, it does not show the journey of the world's first train. The viral claim is fake. Readers are advised to verify any such information to avoid falling for such false claims.

