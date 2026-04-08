Fact Check: Was Aditya Dhar Planning ‘Dhurandhar’ Since 2010? Truth Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Video

A manipulated video clip from the 2010 Bollywood film Tees Maar Khan has recently surfaced on social media, sparking claims that director Aditya Dhar was planning a project titled Dhurandhar over a decade ago. The video, which features actors Akshaye Khanna and Sudhir Pandey from Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan, suggests a "prophetic" link between the film and Dhar’s upcoming directorial venture. However, a fact check reveals that the footage has been digitally altered to include Dhar’s name and current project title. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Watch 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' Movie; Laud Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

Aditya Dhar Offered Akshaye Khanna ‘Dhurandhar’ in 2010?

The viral clip circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) purports to show a scene where characters are discussing a high-profile Bollywood collaboration involving Aditya Dhar. In the scene from Tees Maar Khan, Sudhir Pandey's character receives a phone call from a director named "Aditya Dhar" offering Akshaye Khanna a role in a film called Dhurandhar.

This led some social media users to believe that Dhar, who rose to fame with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), had been developing his film Dhurandhar (reportedly starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna) since 2010. The timing, however, does not align with the director's career timeline, as Dhar was not a prominent filmmaker during the production of Tees Maar Khan.

Viral AI and Edited ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Video

The video is a sophisticated edit of a scene from Farah Khan’s 2010 heist comedy. In the original sequence, the character Bunty Baabi (played by Sudhir Pandey) is the manager for the superstar character Atish Kapoor (played by Akshaye Khanna).

Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar?

Wait, was Aditya Dhar working on Dhurandhar since 2010? 😧🤯 pic.twitter.com/jNL7ttAW46 — BAXNAL (@baxnall) April 8, 2026

In the manipulated version, the audio has been swapped using voice cloning or deepfake technology to replace the original dialogue. The names "Aditya Dhar" and "Dhurandhar" have been inserted to create a false connection to current Bollywood news.

Conclusion

The claims that Tees Maar Khan predicted Aditya Dhar’s career or that Dhar was working on Dhurandhar in 2010 are entirely false. The video is a parody edit designed to capitalise on the recent box office success of Dhar and Ranveer Singh's espionage thriller.

In the original 2010 scene, Sudhir Pandey’s character receives a call from a fictional director named "Manoj Ramlal from Hollywood" (Tabrez Khan) played by Akshay Kumar.

Check out the Original ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Scene

In the original scene, the manager tells Akshaye Khanna’s character that he has received an offer for a different project.

There is no mention of Aditya Dhar or Dhurandhar in the actual theatrical release of the film. While Akshaye Khanna was indeed a part of Dhar's 2025 spy thriller, any link to the 2010 movie is purely a result of digital manipulation. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Deepika Padukone Reveals She Watched Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Film Before Anyone Else! Actress Slays Trolls With Witty Response.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office

Aditya Dhar’s espionage sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has rewritten box office history since its release on March 19, 2026. As of its 20th day in theatres, the film has officially crossed the INR 1,000 crore mark in domestic net collections, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone. Globally, the blockbuster is currently eyeing the INR 1,650 crore mark, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and one of the top four highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Fact check

Claim : A viral Tess Maar Khan suggests Tees Maar Khan predicted Akshaye Khanna in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar over a decade ago Conclusion : The viral video is a digital edit replacing the original Manoj Ramlal audio with AI-generated voiceovers Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).