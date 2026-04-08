Bollywood’s power couple of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is much-loved, but also the victim of trolling at times. After the unprecedented success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar series of films in 2025 and 2026, Deepika Padukone was yet again being bashed by netizens for not openly appreciating her husband’s success. The actress and her husband often cheer each other on social media with comments and emojis. But it when it comes to talking about their success in a boastful manner, Deepika Padukone prefers to be more composed and show her love when it matters. When she finally decided to break the silence on the matter of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, she simply chose to reply to a comment and end the scrutiny once and for all.

Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Success

With a witty answer to a netizen who questioned her silence in the comments section of a malicious post on Instagram in March 2026, Deepika Padukone put an end to the discussion. Her response shows wit, authority and power.

The post by the Culture Circle page on Instagram wrote, "Deepika Padukone just gave the "silent treatment" to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence." The page further asked in the caption;: "Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet's favorite drama?"

To this toxic question, Deepika Padukone wrote in the comments as a reply, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it (Dhurandhar) way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?” Take a look at Deepika Padukone's comment here.

Deepika Padukone's Response to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Success - See Comment:

Deepika Padukone breaks silence on Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar’s success (Photo Credit: @culturecircle_ Instagram)

So there goes. While wily netizens did not spare Deepika for her seemingly silent demeanour post the stupendous success of Ranveer’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 and also questioned her restaurant outings and concert attendance instead of watching the sequel with her husband, the actress revealed that she, in fact, had already watched the film before the theatrical release. 'Dhurandhar 2' Success: Zakir Khan Roasts Bollywood at Screen Awards 2026 With Lyari Joke (Watch Video).

'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 shows no signs of stopping and is still running in theatres to packed houses. According to Hindustan Times, the Dhurandhar 2 box office collection by Day 20 stands over INR 1,032 crore, beating the lifetime collections of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Day 20 Box Office Advance Booking Prediction: 1.83 Lakh Tickets Sold, Massive Show Increase As Unstoppable Theatrical Storm Continues.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Relationship Timeline

After years of dating, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. The two are parents to daughter Dua Padukone Singh, who was born on September 8, 2024.

Hats off to Deepika Padukone for shutting down the noise in her style, reframing the entire narrative around Dhurandhar and Ranveer Singh. Her role in Ranveer Singh’s life and vice versa has been more than what the celebrity couple chooses to reveal. Hence, fan perception and judgements are different from the reality of the relationship.

Deepika Padukone has not posted anything directly about Dhurandhar 2 as yet, but responded in a dignified manner and showed her support to Ranveer Singh, silencing critics.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 03:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).