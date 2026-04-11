Actor Bryan Cranston has surprised fans by joining a major social media trend, blending a viral music remix with a nod to his most iconic television role. The Breaking Bad star recently shared a video participating in the "Dracula" challenge, featuring a remix of Tame Impala’s hit track. The post quickly gained traction across digital platforms as Cranston added a signature "Walter White" twist to the performance, delighting long-time viewers of the AMC series. ‘Breaking Bad’ New Project in Works With Dean Norris Returning As Hank Schrader, but It’s Not What You Think.

The Rise of the ‘Dracula’ Trend and Jennie Remix

The "Dracula" trend originated from a popular remix of the Tame Impala song, featuring vocals from BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Released in February 2026, the "Dracula (Jennie Remix)" quickly became a staple on TikTok and Instagram, fueling a "transformation" challenge.

Watch the Music Video for Tame Impala and Jennie’s ‘Dracula’:

In the typical version of the trend, creators use the track’s disco-infused beats and lyrics, specifically the line "Shut up, Jennie, just get in the car" to showcase dramatic makeup shifts or vampire-themed aesthetic reveals. The song has reached significant commercial success, recently peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and driving millions of user-generated videos worldwide.

Bryan Cranston’s Viral ‘Dracula’ Performance

Cranston’s entry into the trend stands out for its departure from the standard vampire-glam approach. In his viral video, the actor is seen lip-syncing to the track before transitioning into a persona that fans immediately recognised as Walter White, the chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin from Breaking Bad.

The "twist" involves a subtle shift in demeanour and the inclusion of props or expressions reminiscent of "Heisenberg." Rather than a supernatural transformation, Cranston used the audio’s dramatic beat drop to pivot from a casual appearance to the intense, calculated look of his famous character.

Bryan Cranston Wins the Internet With Walter White Spin on Tame Impala’s ‘Dracula’ Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

The video has amassed millions of views, with users praising Cranston for his comedic timing and willingness to engage with Gen-Z pop culture. Comments on the post highlighted the unexpected crossover between the "indie-pop" world of Tame Impala and the gritty atmosphere of the Breaking Bad universe.

This latest appearance continues a pattern of Cranston using his social media presence to engage with fans through humour. By tapping into a high-charting musical trend led by global stars like Kevin Parker and Jennie, the actor has once again demonstrated his ability to remain a relevant and viral figure in the digital landscape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).