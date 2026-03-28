Mumbai, March 28: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday, March 28, dismissed rumours of a fuel shortage in India, assuring citizens that petroleum, diesel, and LPG supplies remain stable across the country. The ministry warned against viral misinformation and urged people to rely only on official sources, highlighting that all retail outlets are functioning normally and no rationing has been directed.

Officials stressed that misleading social media posts and videos have created unnecessary panic. The government called the spread of false information about essential commodities “irresponsible” and reminded citizens that such acts are punishable under law. Petrol Price Reaching INR 500 per Litre Is Fake News.

PIB Fact Check: India Denies Fuel Shortage Rumours

📣 कुछ सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत के पास 'सिर्फ़ 5 दिन का रणनीतिक तेल भंडार' मौजूद है।#PIBFactCheck: ❌ यह दावा भ्रामक है। ✅ भारत की कुल भंडार क्षमता 74 दिनों की है और अभी लगभग 60 दिनों का स्टॉक उपलब्ध है। इसमें कच्चे तेल का भंडार, उत्पाद भंडार और… pic.twitter.com/U9QHQ4hCEY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 28, 2026

India currently operates over 100,000 fuel retail outlets, all of which have adequate stocks of petrol and diesel. The ministry reaffirmed that the nation’s refining and distribution network is robust, noting that India is among the world’s top petroleum refiners and exporters, ensuring uninterrupted domestic supply.

“No outlet has been asked to ration supply,” the statement said, underscoring the security of fuel availability despite global market fluctuations. Did Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Limited Buy Iranian Oil? Firm Fact Checks ‘Baseless’ Claims.

Concerns regarding disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have prompted clarification from the government. India has diversified its crude oil sourcing, importing from over 41 countries, and has secured supply agreements covering the next 60 days. Refineries are operating at full capacity, ensuring no domestic supply gaps. “Crude oil supplies for the next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian Oil companies. There is NO supply gap,” the statement added.

The ministry also addressed stockpiles, noting that India currently holds around 60 days of fuel reserves, with a total capacity of 74 days. For cooking gas, domestic LPG production has increased, significantly reducing import dependence. Daily cylinder deliveries have normalised after temporary spikes caused by panic buying, and additional shipments are already en route. “There is no LPG shortage. Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen regardless of what happens globally,” the statement said.

The ministry urged citizens to avoid sharing unverified content, including videos misusing global visuals or misrepresenting official orders. Spreading false information about fuel and essential commodities is considered a serious offence and could lead to legal action. Officials emphasised that the public should rely solely on verified government sources for accurate updates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).