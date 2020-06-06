India to Be Called 'Bharat' From June 15? Viral Message Claiming The Same on Twitter is Fake, Here's The Fact Check

India To be Called Bharat Claim (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, June 6: Since the novel coronavirus lockdown, there is a surge in fake news. Numerous false information are being shared on social media, especially on Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook. In recent, several posts are going viral which says that India will be renamed as "Bharat" from June 15, 2020.

Several Twitter users claimed that from June 15 India will be called "Bharat" across all languages. Many of them attributed the claim to the Supreme Court. "From 15 June, India will be called Bharat in all languages, not India - Supreme Court," a user said in Hindi.

Tweets Claiming That India Will be Called Bharat From June 15:

15 जून से सभी भाषाओं में भारत को भारत ही कहा जाएगा, इंडिया नहीं- सुप्रीम कोर्ट — Aashutosh Goswami (@aashutoshgoswa1) June 6, 2020

बधाई हो भारत के सभी नागरिकों को आचार्य गुरुवर श्री विद्यासागर जी महाराज जी का सपना साकार हुआ *इंडिया नही भारत बोलो* 15 जून से भारत का नाम हर भाषा मे सिर्फ भारत रहेगा--सुप्रीम कोर्ट Congratulations. 💐💐💐 — PRAVEEN KUMAR (@Praven_Merut_UP) June 6, 2020

15 जून से भारत का नाम हर एक भाषा मे भारत ही रहेगा। ये है भगवा ताकत सब हजार बार बोलो 🚩जै श्री राम🚩 — AVISHEK JAISWAL (@Radhe396_) June 3, 2020

Congratulations... दोस्तों 15 जून 2020 से इंडिया " भारत " हो जाएगा। एक अभूतपूर्व और ऐतिहासिक फैसला है। जय हिंद ...... 🇮🇳 जय भारत 🇮🇳 — कुमार श्री सूर्यवंश (@KumarShree12) June 3, 2020

LatestLY Fact Check Team found that claims going viral on social media is fake. Supreme Court recently rejected a plea for renaming the country from India to Bharat. Hearing a petition, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde told the petitioner that India is already called "Bharat" in the Constitution.

A bench headed by CJI Bobde and comprising of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and AS Bopanna asked the petitioner's counsel, "Why have you come here? India is already called Bharat in the Constitution."

Hence, the claim of Supreme Court ordering India to be called Bharat is false. Netizens are urged not to share any unverified information.

