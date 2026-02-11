Is Zyan Cabrera An Olympian? Fact Check on Pinay Viral Gold Medalist Video Scandal 2026

Over the past few days, social media feeds across Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Telegram have been flooded with posts claiming that a "Pinay Gold Medalist" named Zyan Cabrera is the subject of a massive leaked video scandal. The posts, often accompanied by eye-catching thumbnails and rumours of a private "boyfriend" tape, urge users to click a link to watch the full video.

With the 2026 Winter Olympics currently dominating global search trends, many netizens are left confused, asking: Is Zyan Cabrera an actual Olympian? Did a gold medalist really get caught in a viral video scandal?

Here is a detailed fact-check investigation into the viral claims.

Claim 1: Zyan Cabrera is an Olympic Athlete

The Claim: A Filipina Olympic Gold Medalist named Zyan Cabrera has been caught in a leaked video scandal.

The Fact Check: FALSE. Zyan Cabrera (also known online as Jerriel Cry4zee) is a digital content creator and TikTok influencer, not a professional athlete. She has no connection to sports or the Olympics. Cybercriminals maliciously attached the "Gold Medalist" keyword to her name to hijack search algorithms. By using this term, the scam bypasses platform spam filters and forces the fake scandal into the feeds of users who are legitimately searching for 2026 Winter Olympics news.

Claim 2: The Zyan Cabrera and "Real Boyfriend" MMS Leak

The Claim: A real, unedited private video featuring Zyan Cabrera and her boyfriend in an intimate setting has been leaked online.

The Fact Check: UNVERIFIED & MISLEADING. There are certain videos of Zyan Cabrera and her alleged boyfriend going viral. There is absolutely no concrete evidence or verified statement proving that the woman in the circulating clips is Cabrera. Cybercriminals frequently use deepfake technology (AI) or steal explicit videos of lookalikes to pass them off as popular influencers to manufacture a viral scandal and drive click-through rates.

Claim 3: The "Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal Full Video" Link

The Claim: Clicking the short link provided in the Facebook, Telegram, or X post will allow you to download and watch the full, uncensored video.

The Fact Check: FALSE & DANGEROUS. Cybersecurity experts have confirmed that these links are malicious traps. There is no video at the end of the link. Instead, the link uses a "bait-and-switch" tactic, redirecting users to a fake Facebook login page designed to steal passwords (Phishing) or prompting them to download a file containing spyware or malware.

The entire "Zyan Cabrera Pinay Gold Medalist" trend is a fabricated cyber scam. While the scammers are using the rumours of a "boyfriend video" and the prestige of the "Olympics" as bait, the end goal is solely to hack the social media accounts of curious users. Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal: Why Clicking This Zyan Cabrera Link Is Dangerous.

Safety Warning for Netizens Searching 'Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal'

Do Not Click: If you see a post promising the "Zyan Cabrera Gold Medalist" or "Boyfriend Leak" video, ignore it.

If you see a post promising the "Zyan Cabrera Gold Medalist" or "Boyfriend Leak" video, ignore it. Guard Your Passwords: Never enter your Facebook or Google login credentials on a third-party site claiming you need to "verify your age" to watch a video.

Never enter your Facebook or Google login credentials on a third-party site claiming you need to "verify your age" to watch a video. Report the Post: Help take down the syndicate by reporting these links as "Spam" or "Malicious Activity" to the respective platforms. From 'Gold Medalist' Zyan Cabrera to '19 Minute 34 Second' Payal Gaming Viral Videos: Asian Female Influencers Used as Bait.

The Final Fact-Check Summary on Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal

The Claim: A Filipina Olympic Gold Medalist named Zyan Cabrera has been caught in a viral leaked private video with her boyfriend, and full, unedited clips are available through shortened links on Facebook, Telegram, and X.

The Verdict: FAKE NEWS

Not an Olympian: Zyan Cabrera is a digital content creator, not a professional athlete. The "Gold Medalist" title is a maliciously attached SEO keyword designed to hijack search trends during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Unverified Video: The alleged "boyfriend video" is unconfirmed. Hackers frequently use lookalikes or deepfake technology to manufacture viral scandals around influencers.

Phishing Trap: The circulating links claiming to hold the "full video" are confirmed cyber scams. They do not lead to a video file; they use bait-and-switch tactics to redirect users to fake Facebook login pages or malware downloads to steal personal data.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A Filipina Olympic Gold Medalist named Zyan Cabrera has been caught in a viral leaked private video with her boyfriend. Conclusion : Fake News. Zyan Cabrera is a digital content creator, not a professional athlete. The Gold Medalist title is a maliciously attached SEO keyword designed to hijack search trends during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).