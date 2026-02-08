A strange and confusing trend has suddenly flooded Facebook and Telegram feeds: users are being tagged in posts featuring a young woman identified as Pinay Influencer Zyan Cabrera (also known online as Jerriel Cry4zee) alongside the caption "GOLD MEDALIST". While the post claims to link to a "pinay viral gold medalist scandal" or "leaked video," cybersecurity experts warn that this is a sophisticated phishing campaign designed to hack social media accounts.

Here is an in-depth breakdown of the scam, why the term "Gold Medalist" is being used, and what happens if you click the link.

What is the "Pinay Viral Gold Medalist" Scam

The viral posts follow a very specific pattern, often shared by pages with generic names like "Random Post" or hacked personal accounts.

The Bait: The post features a side-by-side image. On one side, there is an innocent video of Zyan Cabrera (Jerriel Cry4zee) dancing, taken from her TikTok or social media. On the other side, there is often a blurry or explicit image of a couple in bed. This is a classic "Bait-and-Switch" tactic.

The Hook: The caption uses high-energy, curiosity-inducing phrases like "Wala kapa? Hahahahaha" (Don't you have it yet?) or "Gold Medalist Club Girl".

The Trap: The post includes a shortened link (e.g., https://t.ly/...) that claims to lead to the full video.

Why Gold Medalist Scandal? (The Keyword Trick)

You might be wondering: Why are they calling her a "Gold Medalist"? Is she an athlete?

The answer lies in the timing. As of this week, the 2026 Winter Olympics (Milano Cortina) have officially begun (running from February 6 to February 22, 2026). Millions of people around the world are currently searching for terms like "Gold Medalist," "Olympic highlights," and "medal winners" on Google and social media. Penisgate at 2026 Winter Olympics: What is Ski Jumping Gold Medal Scandal?

Scammers are exploiting this global event using a tactic called SEO Poisoning:

Hijacking the Hype: By attaching the label "Gold Medalist" to their fake viral video posts, scammers trick search algorithms into showing their content alongside legitimate Olympic news.

Creating Confusion: Users seeing "Gold Medalist" next to a viral video thumbnail are naturally confused and curious. Who is she? What sport did she win? which drives them to click the malicious link.

Evading Filters: Social media platforms often block obvious pornographic keywords, but "Gold Medalist" is currently a "safe" and high-traffic term, allowing the scam to bypass automatic spam filters. Scammers create pages filled with these keywords (e.g., "Zyan Cabrera gold medalist scandal xxx") to rank high in Google searches and direct traffic to malicious sites.

The Bottom Line: The "Gold Medalist" title is purely a digital trap. It has nothing to do with Zyan Cabrera's achievements and everything to do with hacking the search trends of the ongoing Winter Games.

The Danger: What Happens If You Click Links Promising Full Video?

Clicking the link does not take you to a video. Instead, it typically leads to one of two dangerous outcomes:

The Phishing Login Page: You are redirected to a page that looks exactly like the Facebook login screen. It will ask you to "Log in to verify your age" or "Log in to watch the video."

The Risk: If you enter your email and password, the hackers instantly steal your credentials. Your account will then be used to auto-post the same scam to all your friends.

The Malware Download: In some versions, the link prompts you to download a "Video Player Update" or an app to view the content. This file is often spyware that can steal data from your phone. Alina Amir and Marry Umair Viral Video Leaks: The January 2026 Roundup of New Timestamp Scams.

Fact Check: Is the Pinay Viral Gold Medalist Scandal Video Real?

No. There is no evidence of a legitimate "Gold Medalist" scandal involving Zyan Cabrera.

Stolen Content: The videos of Zyan dancing are harmless clips stolen from her public profiles (TikTok/Facebook) and repurposed without her consent.

Fabricated Scandal: The "explicit" parts of the thumbnail are likely taken from unrelated adult sites or are AI-generated to lure victims.

What To Do If You See It?

Do Not Click: The link is a trap.

The link is a trap. Do Not Share: Even sharing it "ironically" spreads the virus to your friends.

Even sharing it "ironically" spreads the virus to your friends. Report It: Click the three dots (...) on the post and select "Report post" -> "Spam" or "Nudity/Sexual Activity."

Click the three dots (...) on the post and select "Report post" -> "Spam" or "Nudity/Sexual Activity." Warn the User: If a friend posted it, message them (offline or via text) to let them know their account has likely been hacked.

Curiosity Kills the Account

The "Zyan Cabrera Gold Medalist" trend is not a news story; it is a cyberweapon. By mixing innocent dance videos with fake scandal claims, hackers are preying on curiosity to steal thousands of Facebook accounts. The only "medal" involved here is for the scammers who are successfully tricking users into handing over their passwords. Ignore the link, report the post, and keep your account safe.

