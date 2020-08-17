Fact Check: Govt Planning to Engage 3,000 Beggars to Sing Songs of Modi Govt’s Success in Trains? PIB Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Viral Post

New Delhi, August 17: A post is going viral on social media platforms claiming that the government is planning a scheme in which about 3,000 beggars will be selected to sing songs of Modi government's success in front of passengers in various trains. The viral post was widely circulated on social media platforms, prompting authorities to issue a clarification. The claim, which was published in a newspaper editorial, stated that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is planning to engage 3,000 beggars to sing songs of the government's successes in front of passengers in various trains. New Taxpayers Charter of India Document Shared on Social Media Is Fake; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

The fact check by the government rejected the rumours and termed it to be false. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the the claim is fake as no such plan is being made by the Centre or Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The government has time and again warned people about such fake news and misinformation, urging the masses not to fall a prey to such rumours. Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

दावा:एक अखबार के संपादकीय के अनुसार सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय एक ऐसी योजना बना रही है जिसमे तीन हजार भिखारी चुने जाएँगे,जिनका काम होगा विभिन्न रेलगाड़ियों में यात्रियों के सामने मोदी सरकार की सफलताओं के गीत गाना तथ्य:ये दावा झूठा है| सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं बनाई जा रही है pic.twitter.com/W1dtZossVZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 16, 2020

At a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, fake news are being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp among others, creating panic among people. Another sucg bizarre claim that was highlighted by the government claimed that the Centre is providing tractors to farmers at a discounted price under PM Kisan Tractor Yojna.

Fact check

Claim : Govt planning a scheme in which 3,000 beggars will be selected to sing the songs of Modi government's successes in various trains. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that government has rejected claims about engaging beggars to sing songs of its successes, terms it as false Full of Trash Clean

