Lockdown To Be Imposed in India Again From July 1 to July 31 Amid COVID-19 Third Wave Scare? Photo Quoting PM Narendra Modi Is Fake; Here’s the Truth

New Delhi, June 30: A fake post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in India from July 1 to July 31. The fake claim further goes on to say that the decision to impose a nationwide shutdown has been announced amid the looming threat of the third wave of COVID-19. The fake claim has triggered panic and confusion among people. The post is being widely circulated by social media users on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the photo is fake and all the claims made in it are completely baseless and false. The fake photo quoting the Prime Minister saying that lockdown will be reimposed in India amid the COVID-19 third wave scare. Issuing a clarification, the PIB fact check stated that no such announcement has been made by the Prime Minister. COVID-19 Can Be Cured at Home Using Black Pepper, Ginger and Honey? Viral News Claiming Pondicherry University Student Has Found Home Remedy for Coronavirus Is Fake.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

The fact check by PIB further advised people not to believe in such misleading messages and urged people to follow all the COVID-19 appropriate behavior to curb the spread of the virus. Fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms. The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people against such fake and misleading claims. People are advised to rely only on the competent and relevant government authorities for any such announcement to avoid being misled.

Fact check

Claim : PM Modi has announced a complete lockdown in India from July 1 to July 31 amid the threat of COVID-19 third wave. Conclusion : The photo is fake. No such announcement has been made by PM Narendra Modi. Full of Trash Clean

