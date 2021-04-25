COVID-19 Can Be Cured at Home Using Black Pepper, Ginger and Honey? Viral News Claiming Pondicherry University Student Has Found Home Remedy for Coronavirus Is Fake

New Delhi, April 25: A fake message claiming that COVID-19 can be cured using home remedies like black pepper (Kali Mirch), ginger, and honey is doing rounds on social media platforms. The fake report claims that the home remedy has been discovered by a student of the Pondicherry University. The misleading information that has been widely shared on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter also went on to say that the home remedy has also been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the Twitter account urged people not to fall prey to such baseless claims and rumours about the treatment of COVID-19. "Do not share and believe in such messages.. trust only the official sources for the correct information related to COVID-19", the fact check said. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From 'Coronavirus in Broiler Chicken' to Aspirin 'Cure', 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned From 2020.

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India, several such fake news regarding the COVID-19 treatment are being widely shared by social media users, leading to confusion among the masses. The coronavirus cases in India are progressively increasing over the past few days. Amid the situation, the spread of such false and unscientific claims are high. The government has urged people not to blindly follow messages and rely only on official releases of the relevant medical authorities for any such information. People have been advised time and again to take proper medical consultation in case of any coronavirus symptoms.

