Each Citizen Will Get Rs 7,500 Cash as Relief Fund? PIB Fact Check Finds Viral WhatsApp Message Fake

Screenshot of fake viral WhatsApp message (Photo Credits: PIB Fact Check)

New Delhi, June 10: A message claiming cash relief to citizens is going viral on instant messaging app WhatsApp. The viral message, which also contains a link, says every citizen will get Rs 7,500 cash as relief fund. "FG has finally approved and have started giving out free Rs 7,500 Relief Funds to each citizen. Below is how to claim and get yours credit Instantly as I have just did now (sic)," read the viral WhatsApp post. It further states money will be credited once and relief is for limited number of people. WhatsApp Post Claiming People Who Worked Between 1990 And 2020 Are Eligible to Get Rs 1.2 Lakh Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Finds The Message Fake.

Someone sent the message to PIB Fact Check's WhatsApp helpline number to check its authenticity. The spelling and grammatical mistakes make it clear that the message is fake. PIB Fact Check also concluded the same. "Fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and whatsapp forwards (sic)," it tweeted referring to the viral WhatsApp message. Here it may be noted that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had in May demanded from the government to provide Rs 7,500 to every needy of the country for next six months.

PIB Fact Check on Rs 7,500 Cash Relief:

Claim- A whatsapp viral message claims to offer free Rs 7500 relief fund to each citizen.#PIBFactcheck: #Fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and whatsapp forwards. pic.twitter.com/qvaeDODsWk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2020

There is a deluge of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms amid the coronavirus outbreak. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak or government order and schemes, check the official website of the Press Information Bearue - pib.nic.in - or visit LatestLY.com.