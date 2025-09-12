Nepal Crisis: Did Ex-RAW Agent Lucky Bisht Predict Fall of KP Sharma Oli-Led Government a Month Ago? 2024 Video Goes Viral With Misleading Claims

New Delhi, September 12: A video of former RAW agent and NSG commando Lucky Bisht has gone viral on social media, with users claiming he had accurately predicted the fall of Nepal’s government just a month before it happened. The clip shows Bisht on record saying that Nepal’s government would collapse within a few days, which many linked to the sudden resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on September 9, 2025. The viral posts suggested that Bisht had made this forecast on August 12, 2025, only weeks before the crisis.

The political situation in Nepal turned volatile after the Oli government announced a controversial ban on major social media platforms, citing taxation and cybersecurity concerns. The move triggered massive protests across Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj. Demonstrations, led largely by young citizens, escalated into violent clashes with security forces, leaving at least 19 people dead and more than 500 injured. Amid the unrest, Oli stepped down, plunging Nepal into political instability. Did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Link Nepal Protests to Hindu Rashtra on X? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Handle Is Not Official Account .

However, fact checks reveal that the viral claim about Bisht’s “timely prediction” is misleading. The video in circulation is not from August 2025 but from an interview recorded on December 12, 2024, and released on December 13, 2024. In the clip, Bisht stated: “In a few days, big news will come out from Nepal that the government there is going to fall… mark my words.” Social media users incorrectly presented this old video as a recent one to link it with Nepal’s present turmoil. ‘Nepal Violence Is Heart-Rending’: PM Narendra Modi Issues 1st Statement on Gen Z Stir in Neighbouring Country; Appeals for Stability, Peace and Prosperity.

Bisht himself clarified the matter in a Facebook video on September 10, 2025, saying his remarks were made eight months ago. He added that government collapses are long-drawn processes and cannot be attributed to a two-day timeline.

