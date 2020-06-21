Netizens Call for a Ban on Shah Rukh Khan's Non-Existent Film Tipu Sultan! Fact-Check Behind the Viral Poster

The list of products, people, and apps that people want to boycott and ban these days is so long that it is almost tough to keep a track. Add to it one more. Many right-wing supporters have been calling for a ban on a Shah Rukh Khan film, titled, Tipu Sultan or Tippu Sultan at some places or even Sher-e-Mysore: Tippu Sultan, India's First Freedom Fighter. One Facebook post that has been shared 32,000 times, reads "The actor selected for the role has been carefully chosen as he has the same 'Jihadi' mentality. Now Hindus will buy tickets worth Rs 300-500 to watch the movie and the film industry will enjoy." It is not the only post using the potentially inciting language. There are many others. Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News.

Along with the posts going viral on Facebook, photoshopped pictures of alleged Tipu Sultan movie posters have also been attached. Shah Rukh Khan or any filmmaker has not shared any such poster on social media. Thousands of people are falling for fake news.

Fake Tipu Sultan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Fake Tipu Sultan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Fake Tipu Sultan (Photo Credits: File Image)

So, is there a Shah Rukh Khan starrer called Tipu Sultan coming out? Well, there is no way to put it for the people who want to ban it. But NO. Everyone calling to ban the film is actually trying to boycott a non-existent product.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in December 2018. The movie, which was also produced by the actor, did not perform well at the box-office. This sent the actor into a self-imposed sabbatical, where he rarely even stepped out of his house through 2019. The actor has not announced any new projects. And definitely no new movie called Tipu Sultan is underway.

So, where did the poster emerge from? There is a fan-made trailer of Tipu Sultan that a YouTube channel uploaded in 2018.

Check Out The Disclaimer On The Fan-Made Trailer:

Tipu Sultan Fake Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Watch The Fake Trailer Here:

So, there is absolutely no truth to the stories that Shah Rukh Khan will or has featured in a movie about Tipu Sultan that many netizen are calling to ban.

Fact check

Claim : Shah Rukh Khan To Feature In A Movie About Tipu Sultan Conclusion : There is no truth the stories that Shah Rukh Khan will or has featured in a movie about Tipu Sultan, titled, Sher-e-Mysore: Tippu Sultan, India's First Freedom Fighter. The photoshopped poster of the said movie belongs to a fan-made trailer that came out in 2018 on YouTube. Full of Trash Clean

