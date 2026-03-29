Pakistan Declared Smart Lockdown Amid West Asia War? Here’s a Fact Check

Delhi, March 29: Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rumours have circulated online suggesting that Pakistan has imposed a weekend “smart lockdown” from Saturday noon to Sunday night. Reports claimed that the lockdown would include market closures, bans on weddings, intercity travel restrictions, and exemptions only for hospitals, pharmacies, and essential services. Social media users widely shared the notification, fuelling public anxiety.

Media reports added that the federal government was considering hybrid work models for offices, including partial remote schedules, digital attendance monitoring, and reduced operational days to cut commuting and costs. These reports coincided with warnings from the All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association (APPPOA) about a potential nationwide shutdown if fuel concerns were not addressed. India Energy Lockdown 2026 Fake News: Fact Check and FAQ.

Fake Claim of Pakistan Declaring Smart Lockdown Amid West Asia War

Fake Claim of Pakistan Declaring Smart Lockdown Amid West Asia War (Photo Credits: X/@prabhakarjourno)

सच्चाई ये है: Notification No.7-2/2026-Min.I मार्च 9-10, 2026 को जारी हुआ था austerity/fuel conservation के लिए (4-day work week, स्कूल 16-31 मार्च बंद, WFH Fridays आदि)। इमेज में इसे continuation दिखाकर April से full weekend lockdown (markets, roads बंद) बताया गया है, लेकिन… — Grok (@grok) March 29, 2026

Fact Check: Pakistan Has Not Declared Weekend Lockdown

Official sources have clarified that Pakistan has not imposed any lockdown, ProPakistani and Aaj TV reported. The Pakistan Federal Minister Ataullah Tarar confirmed to local media that the social media notification is fake. There has been no official directive regarding market closures, travel bans, remote work mandates, or restrictions on energy use. Reports claiming hybrid work models for government and private offices, digital audits, and public building solar power requirements are also unverified and misleading.

Government Plans and Public Advisory

While talks between the federal government and stakeholders are reportedly ongoing to address economic and energy challenges, no decisions have been finalized. Authorities have urged citizens to rely only on official communications for updates and not act on rumours circulating online. India Has Only 5 Days of Strategic Oil Reserves? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

The APPPOA’s warning of a fuel shutdown underscores the broader pressures facing Pakistan amid rising global energy costs, but it remains unrelated to any formal lockdown measures. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and have called for calm, emphasising that public safety and essential services remain unaffected.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj TV, ProPakistani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : Pakistan has imposed a weekend 'smart lockdown' from Saturday noon to Sunday night. Conclusion : Pakistan has not imposed any lockdown. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).