Post Office to Charge Rs 25 for Every Cash Withdrawal From Account Holders? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post

New Delhi, March 10: A social media post claiming that the post office will start charging a certain amount of money from the account holder for every cash withdrawal from the next month, is going viral on various digital platforms. It says that the post office will charge Rs 25 for cash withdrawal. The fake post claims that, ' Account holder will be charged Rs 25 for every cash withdrawal beginning from April 1.' Indian Railways to Resume All Trains from April 1, 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake News.
Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made by the social media is fake. PIB also issued a clarification stating that no such charge has been levied by the Indian Post Office on cash withdrawals. RBI Asking Registration Fee from Beneficiaries for Transfer of Investment Fund? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Notification.
एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 1 अप्रैल से डाकघर द्वारा खाताधारकों से हर नकद निकासी पर ₹25 वसूले जाएंगे।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा #फर्जी है। @IndiaPostOffice ने खाताधारकों द्वारा पैसे निकालने पर शुल्क लगाने की कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/0MGJl7WjzX
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 10, 2021
Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people for false and misleading information. It has also warned people against such fake news. People are advised to verify such information with the relevant government authorities. They should only rely on official government sources and notifications for any such information.
Fact check
A social media post claiming that the account holder will be charged Rs 25 for every cash withdrawal beginning from April 1 by the Post Office is going viral on the digital platforms.
A fact check by PIB has found out that the claim is fake and the Post Office has not levied any such charge on the cash withdrawals.
