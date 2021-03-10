Post Office to Charge Rs 25 for Every Cash Withdrawal From Account Holders? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post

New Delhi, March 10: A social media post claiming that the post office will start charging a certain amount of money from the account holder for every cash withdrawal from the next month, is going viral on various digital platforms. It says that the post office will charge Rs 25 for cash withdrawal. The fake post claims that, ' Account holder will be charged Rs 25 for every cash withdrawal beginning from April 1.' Indian Railways to Resume All Trains from April 1, 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake News.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made by the social media is fake. PIB also issued a clarification stating that no such charge has been levied by the Indian Post Office on cash withdrawals. RBI Asking Registration Fee from Beneficiaries for Transfer of Investment Fund? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Notification.