Indian Railways to Resume All Trains from April 1, 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, February 14: A news claiming that the Indian Railways might start operating all the trains from April 1 this year is doing rounds over social media. The news also states that currently 65 per cent of the trains are running in the country as of now. It is being widely circulated and shared on various social media platforms.The fake news claims, 'Indian Railways will start trains from April 1, 2021.' RBI Asking Registration Fee from Beneficiaries for Transfer of Investment Fund? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Notification.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the news is fake. PIB has also issued a clarification saying that no announcement about resumption of all train services has been made by the Ministry of Railways as of now. It also shared a release by the Ministry in this regard. Election Commission of India Has Announced the Dates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post.

Fact Check by PIB:

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people for false and misleading information. It has also warned people against such fake news. People are advised to verify such information with the relevant government authorities. They should only rely on official government sources and notifications for any such information.

Fact check

Claim : A news claims that the Indian Railways might begin all the trains from April 1, 2021. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB shows that the claim is fake and the Railway Ministry has not made any announcement about resumption of all trains. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).