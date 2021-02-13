RBI Asking Registration Fee from Beneficiaries for Transfer of Investment Fund? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Notification

New Delhi, February 13: A notification claiming that the beneficiaries have to make a payment of Rs 50,000 as registration fee for the transfer of an investment fund of Rs 78,00,000 is being widely circulated. The notification is allegedly issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The fake payment notification claims that, beneficiary has to pay a registration fee of Rs 50,000 for transfer of an investment fund of Rs 78,00,000.' Centre Asking for Registration Fee to Set Up Towers Under Digital India Wi-Fi Initiative? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Letter.

Debunking the false information, a fact check conducted by the Press Bureau of India stated that the payment notification is fake. PIB has further issued a clarification saying that the Reserve Bank of India does not issue any such notification asking for registration fee for transfer of investment funds. Election Commission of India Has Announced the Dates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post.

Fact Check by PIB:

Claim: A payment notification allegedly issued by RBI claims that beneficiary has to pay ₹50,000 as registration fee for transfer of an investment fund of ₹78,00,000.#PIBFactCheck: This notification is #Fake. @RBI does not issue such payment notifications. pic.twitter.com/hnL1XIBRG2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 12, 2021

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the general public regarding such false and misleading notifications. People have been warned against such fake notifications asking for money. It has been advised to cross check any such information with the relevant authorities. People should only rely on verified government sources for any information to avoid falling in traps of fraudsters.

Fact check

Claim : A fake payment notification allegedly issued by the RBI claims that, beneficiary has to pay a registration fee of Rs 50,000 for transfer of an investment fund of Rs 78,00,000.\' Conclusion : A fact check by PIB found out that the claim is fake and the RBI has not issued any such notification. Full of Trash Clean

