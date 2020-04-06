Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Defied Coronavirus Lockdown? Old Video of Congress Leaders Being Stopped by Police Goes Viral With Fake Claim

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being stopped by UP police. (Photo Credits: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi, April 6: An old video of Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being stopped by police is going viral on social media with the claim that they attempted to defy the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak in India. The video, which shows cops stopping and questioning Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, is being widely shared on WhatsApp and Twitter with the false claim. Viral Message Claiming That Government Can Read WhatsApp Chats is Fake.

"Look whose violating Sec 144, while preaching to everyone else in the world (sic)," read the message being shared widely on WhatsApp with the vide of Rahul and Priyanka. "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka being questioned for breaking lockdown rules," a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video. LatestLY readers are informed that Rahul and Priyanka did not flout any lockdown-related restrictions and the video is old and unrelated. Coronavirus Lockdown in India to Be Extended? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Message on Extension of 21-Day Shutdown.

Old Video Being Shared With Fake Claim:

Rahulgandhi and priyanka being questioned for breaking lockdown rules. Not able to follow rules. Hence hatred to Modi. Shme on Congress. @Shehzad_Ind @MRVChennai @mvmeet pic.twitter.com/eokLuFgfnU — T K venkatesh (@venkatesh13tk) April 5, 2020

STAYAT🏡HOME👉STAY👍SAFE👬@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi@PMOIndia This is Rahul Gandhi & priyanka Gandhi breaking LOCKDOWN Regulation Saying they need to visit freands.....!! pic.twitter.com/eKHM05ClOH — 🇮🇳avirup dutt@💯INDIAN🇮🇳TV ANCHOR BUSINESMAN (@Abhirupkumardu1) April 5, 2020

The viral video of an incident that took place in December last year when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were travelling to Uttar Pradesh. The brother-sister duo was on their way to Meerut to meet the families of those killed in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens. They were stopped by the UP police and later returned to Delhi.

Original Video:

Shri @RahulGandhi & AICC GS Smt. @priyankagandhi were stopped outside Meerut by the Police. They offered to travel in a group of 3 people, however, they were still stopped. They were on the way to meet families of victims of the violent anti-CAA protests in UP. #हत्यारी_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/3i2R5uoMhs — Congress (@INCIndia) December 24, 2019

Readers are informed that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not defy the lockdown. We advise readers not to believe anything or everything that they receive on WhatsApp or see on Twitter and Facebook. Make sure you don't share any misinformation knowingly or unknowingly amid these tough times.

