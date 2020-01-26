Tarek Fatah's 'Brain Fade' Moment? Asks Twitter If Dance Video of Burqa-Clad Women is From Shaheen Bagh; Fact-Check Shows He Himself Shared The Clip 3 Years Ago

Tarek Fatah Shares Video on Twitter, Asks if it is From Shaheen Bagh. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 26: Pakistani-Canadian author and journalist Tarek Fatah on Sunday shared a video on Twitter which shows women dancing in the video and asked if the incident was from Shaheen Bagh protest site. But astonishingly, it was Tarek Fatah himself who had shared this video on Twitter almost three years ago. The writer's 'act' of asking about the whereabouts of the very video that he shared in the past did not go down well with Twitter users. Netizens alleged that Fatah's tweet reeked of propaganda against Shaheen Bagh protesters who are opposing the CAA. A user also shared a screenshot of his tweet which had the exact same video from three years ago. Shaheen Bagh Protesters to Celebrate Kashmiri Pandit Exodus on January 19? Know Truth Behind Viral Twitter Message.

Noted lyricist and renowned writer-poet Javed Akhtar also reacted on the video. Akhtar wrote, "this recording is of some stupid wedding celebration. The bride is sitting . It is atleast 18 months old I remember it had gone viral Sir you may disagree with the women protesters of SB but to trivialise them is not in good taste." Lohri Celebrations at Shaheen Bagh: Anti-CAA Protesters Celebrate Punjabi Festival at Protest Site, Watch Video.

Therefore, it is beyond doubt that the video is not from Shaheen Bagh and Tarek Fatah sharing the video again comes across as an attempt to defame the anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protests. We also found in our research that the video showing women dancing in the wedding in burqah on popular Bollywood dance number "Saat samunder paar mai tere peeche peeche" is from a Pakistani wedding. Therefore, any claims that the video is from Shaheen Bagh are false and politically motivated.

This is not the first time that allegations have been leveled against Shaheen Bagh protesters, who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act for over a month in chilling Delhi winter. Earlier, unproved accusations were made that the women at Shaheen protests were paid Rs 500 daily for opposing CAA. The women at Shaheen Bagh outrightly denied the claims and called it "character assassination" by right-wing trolls on Twitter.

