TCS Has Announced Permanent Work From Home For Employees For Next Two Years? Here's Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message

Fake WhatsApp message about TCS's work from home move (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

New Delhi, April 29: A message claiming India's largest IT service firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced permanent work from home for a majority of its employee for next two years is going viral on social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp. The viral message carries a link of a news report which, however, does not support the claim. The title of the viral post reads: "TCS has announced permanent work from home for next two years". Work From Home Till July 31 For Employees of IT Companies? Here's a Fact Check as Ravi Shankar Prasad Clarifies on WFH Date Extension.

The post contains excerpts from a news report which said TCS is planning to let a vast majority of 75 per cent of its 3.5 lakh employees to work from home by 2025. While the content of the post is true, the title or headline is misleading. The claim that TCS has announced permanent work from home for its employees for the next two years is false and fake news. TCS is planning to give its employees work from home by 2025. Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Professionals Complain of Stress, Insomnia, Anxiety.

According to a Business Today report, running up to 2025, TCS will ask a vast majority of 75 percent of its 4.48 lakh employees globally (including 3.5 lakh in India) to work from home, up from the industry average of 20 percent today. However, some rumour-mongers spread the story with misleading WhatsApp post claiming employees of TCS have been asked to work from home for the next two years.

"3.5 lakh is an India figure but doesn't represent the global figure, and TCS is aiming at bringing this change globally. That number is 4.48 lakh. This is not a model that will be applied to TCS after the pandemic but something that TCS aspires to reach by 2025," the IT service major said in a clarification.

