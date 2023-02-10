Viral Photo of Dog Sitting Besides Person Trapped Under Debris Wrongly Attributed To Turkey Earthquake, Here's a Fact Check

Mumbai, February 10: After massive quakes hit Turkey, a picture of a dog sitting on a pile of debris went viral on social media. The picture shows the dog sitting next to its owner, who seems to be trapped under the rubble in one of the earthquake affected areas of Turkey. While several people have shared, a Twitter user identified as Dominic Dyer also took to social media to share the heartbreaking image.

In his post, Dyer said, "We can only hope the tragedy of the Turkish earthquake will bring about a sea change when it comes to ending cruelty to dogs." He also shared the post with the hashtag Turkey. Meanwhile, another post on Facebook said shared the same picture and said, "This picture was taken today in Turkey." Meanwhile, the same picture is going viral on various social media platforms. Earthquake in Turkey: NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Gaziantep (Watch Video).

Picture of Dog on Pile of Rubble Goes Viral on Social Media

We can only hope the tragedy of the Turkish earthquake will bring about a sea change when it comes to ending cruelty to dogs. When we need them, they really are our best friends #Turkey pic.twitter.com/9UtgSW1uCT — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) February 6, 2023

Viral Dog Image Is a Stock Photo

However, it must be noted that the news is fake and the picture of the dog on top of a rubble is not from quake-hit Turkey at all. As per a report in USA Today, the viral image of the dog has been on the internet since 2018. Reportedly, the picture of the dog on a rubble is a stock image which is available to download on multiples websites. Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Race To Find Survivors As Quake Aid Pours Into Turkiye, Syria.

The stock picture of dog on Shutterstock. (Photo credits: Shutterstock)

The picture, which has been widely circulated on social media has been online since the past few years, even before quake hit Turkey. The viral image is also available for download on Shutterstock and Adobe Stock. We searched for the picture on Shutterstock and here's what we found.

Besides, the same picture with a slightly different angle was also available on Alamy. The picture has been attributed to Jaroslav Noska, a Czech photographer. Even Shutterstock attributed the picture to Noska, who goes by Noska Photo on the same platform.

