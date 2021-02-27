Viral WhatsApp Message Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Charge For Next Phase of Vaccination is Around Rs 500; PIB Fact Check Terms it 'Misleading'

New Delhi, February 27: Several fake news are doing rounds on social media during the times of coronavirus, creating panic among the masses. On such viral WhatsApp message which is going viral, claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine would cost Rs 500. It further claimed that 40 percent of vaccination would be for pre-registered, while 60 percent would be reserved for walk-ins and even they have to be registered at vaccination centres. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: States and UTs Explained Features of Co-WIN 2.0 Along With Process of Advance Self Registration, On-Site Registration and More.

However, the fact check team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed the WhatsApp message “misleading”. The PIB Fact Check tweeted, “Several claims are being made in a forwarded #WhatsApp message regarding the next phase of the #COVID19 vaccination drive. #PIBFactCheck: These claims are #Misleading.” It also shared a press release of the Union Health Ministry with all the information regarding the vaccination process. Indian Railways to Resume All Trains from April 1, 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake News.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Several claims are being made in a forwarded #WhatsApp message regarding the next phase of the #COVID19 vaccination drive. #PIBFactCheck: These claims are #Misleading. For more information related to the vaccination drive, read here: https://t.co/7XBo6zJ3Pj pic.twitter.com/6rbr6Z7tTb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 27, 2021

In the press release, the ministry said that the vaccination drive would now be expanded to all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1, 2021. The ministry, in a statement, said, “The States and UTs were explained the basic features of version 2.0 of the digital platform CO-Win, which is a population-scale software with capacity of processing several thousands of entries. The new phase of vaccination of age-appropriate groups will expand the COVID vaccination in the country manifold.”

People, belonging to the above-mentioned age groups, need to carry any one of the following photo ID document:

Aadhar Card

Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

The Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC)

Certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner)

Employment certificate/ Official Identity Card – (either but with photo and date of birth) for HCWs and FLWs

The beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT Applications such as Arogya Setu etc. This will show the Government and private hospitals serving as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) with the date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination. Notably, the vaccination process in India started on January 16, 2021.

Fact check

Claim : From March 1, 2021, COVID-19 vaccine will be charged for Rs 500 (Approx) Conclusion : PIB Fact Check terms the claim \'misleadig\' Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).