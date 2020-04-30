Wibs Bread Factory in Mumbai Sealed After A Case of Coronavirus? Worker Refutes Fake WhatsApp Messages and Tweets

Wibs Bread Factory in Mumbai Sealed After A Case of Coronavirus Fake Message

Mumbai, April 30: A message has been going viral on social media which claims that Wibs bread factory has been sealed after a worker was tested positive for coronavirus. The message is being widely shared on WhatsApp and on other social media channels like Twitter. People are extremely concerned after receiving the message and they have asked Mumbai Police and BMC to verify the claims. There are messages doing the rounds saying people must not eat Wibs bread.

We found that the claims of the WIBS factory being sealed is fake news, however, there has been no confirmation on whether a worker has been tested coronavirus positive. LatestLY contacted the WIBS bread factory and a worker at the factory confirmed the factory is running and supply and distribution are working as usual. Wibs, Mumbai's Most Preferred Bread For Sandwiches, Returns to Stalls as Factories Resume Production.

Here is the Fake WhatsApp Message:

Here is the Fake WhatsApp Message on Wibs Factory Sealed

Below is a screenshot of people getting worried after they received the fake WhatsApp forward:

There was another user on Twitter who pointed out that people are sharing the link of old news about Wibs factory being shut and, thus, creating more panic. In 2019, the manufacturing of Wibs bread, along with the honeybell cake, tutti frutti breads and 'pav' sold by the company, had stalled due to a family dispute among the company owners.

It's fake news. People are also sharing a link of the news. But if you see carefully it's September 2019 news. @MumbaiPolice should take strick action suck fake news. pic.twitter.com/qRmDvj7R6v — Karan Khatri 🇮🇳 (@karukhatri32) April 29, 2020

Wibs or Western India Bakers Private Limited, founded in 1973, is being run under a partnership module by the influential Irani family of Mumbai. It is one of the most popular breads in Maharastra. One of the brothers, Khodadad Irani, filed a lawsuit against brother-partner Shahriar Irani after the death of their elder brother Hoshang Irani in 2019, and therefore the factory was shut for some time. The latest WhatsApp forwards claiming that Wibs factory has been sealed, is, therefore, fake news as operations are running smoothly.

Fact check