Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Attend Wedding Ceremony of George Soros’s Son Alexander Soros? AI-Generated Image of Congress Leader Goes Viral With Fake Claim

New Delhi, June 27: A photograph claiming to show Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alongside American investor and philanthropist Alexander Soros at Soros's wedding was circulated on social media. Several users shared the image, alleging that Gandhi attended the ceremony.

However, after conducting a thorough investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that the image was created using artificial intelligence tools. While we could not independently verify whether Rahul Gandhi attended the wedding, there is no credible evidence to support this claim. Based on our analysis, the viral photo is not authentic, and the claim being made is false. Did Indian Government Decide To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Weelers From July 15? NHAI and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Fact-Check Fake News Going Viral.

Claim:

AI-Generated Photo Claiming That RahulGandhi Attended Alexander Soros’s Wedding Ceremony.

A photo allegedly featuring Leader of Opposition (LoP) & Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and American investor and philanthropist Alexander Soros was shared by an X user, 'Raghunatha Prabhu, Modi ka Pariwar’, claiming that Gandhi attended Soros’s wedding ceremony.

Investigation

The Desk ran the photo through Reverse Image Search and found that several other users had shared te same photo with a similar claim. Two such posts can be found here and here, and its archived version can be viewed here and here, respectively. As part of the investigation, the Desk first conducted a customised keyword search and we did not find any credible news reports stating that Rahul Gandhi attended the wedding of George Soros’s son.

We then carefully analysed the photo and found several discrepancies and inconsistencies that hinted towards it being manipulated, for instance, the bride, Huma Abedin, has a distorted hand, while Alex Soros’s fingers appear to merge into Gandhi’s outfit. Below is a screenshot highlighting the findings. Are India Post Payments Bank Customers’ Accounts Blocked for Not Updating PAN Card? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message As ‘Fake’.

Taking a cue from this we then ran the photo through Hive Moderation an AI-detection tool, which also concluded that the image was AI-generated. Additionally, the image was tested using another AI detection tool, SightEngine, which also concluded that the image was AI-generated.

Although we could not independently verify Rahul Gandhi’s presence at the wedding, available evidence confirms that the photo being circulated on social media was generated using artificial intelligence. Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the photo claiming to show Rahul Gandhi at Alex Soros’s wedding is AI-generated.

Fact check