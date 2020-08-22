Srinagar residents cannot keep calm as they receive their first-ever KFC outlet. Yes, Twitter is filled with happy reactions, pictures and videos of people expressing happiness over this new change. People in Srinagar will not be deprived of the 'finger-lickin' good fried chicken anymore as the first-ever Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet is set up. Twitterverse is thrilled with amazing reactions flooding the micro-blogging platform. While some people are congratulating Kashmiris "Mubarak Ho" for this new outlet, the residents themselves cannot stop sharing pics of the place on Twitter.

It's not like Jammu doesn't already have two outlets BUT this will be the first in Srinagar, near SP Higher Secondary, MA road. Ever since the news broke out #NayaKashmir has been trending on Twitter as netizens cannot contain their happiness. One wrote, "I remember those days when we used to go to Delhi to eat at KFC. But now our dream has come true. The first KFC outlet has opened in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. You know, its "finger lickin' good". Another said, "First KFC is open in #Srinagar and people have gone bonkers. As my friend said "yai fried chicken ke dukaan hai, COVID ka vaccine nahee." Check out Tweets:

First day of KFC Ouflet in Srinagar #Kashmir Radicals who were constantly interfering in the concept of #Nyakashmir to stop it and spread more radicalism, please take a look at it. Now Your book stores are closed, so stop reading radical books & join hands with #NayaKashmir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PDkgHaVdWW — Ayat Qureshi (@AskAyatQureshi) August 21, 2020

A finger-licking good news, Srinagar gets its first ever KFC outlet. & to all you inimical & radical elements of #NayaKashmir, YES, this is development, development from a chaotic Kashmir you want to a happy new Kashmir we want. Burn🔥#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/Cy0SkgtKwK — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) August 22, 2020

First KFC is open in #Srinagar and people have gone bonkers. As my friend said “yai fried chicken ke dukaan hai, COVID ka vaccine nahee.” #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ZibN4w1sZD — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) August 21, 2020

This move comes a year after Article 370 was abrogated and the state of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were bifurcated into Union Territories. It is almost one year since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution that delegated 'special status' to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.nIt was this 'special status' that barred people from the Indian mainland as well as any foreigner from investing in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

