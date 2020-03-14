KFC Suspends Iconic ‘Finger Lickin’ Ad Campaign in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

KFC Chicken Bucket (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Fried chicken lovers will have to give away their finger-licking habit. To curb the coronavirus spread, health officials are advising people to stay hygienic as much as possible. For chicken heads who refuse to let a single juicy morsel of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s go waste, you might want to consider a fork and knife now. Why? Because KFC is suspending their iconic “finger-lickin’ good” advertising campaign, in a bid to preserve the health of their customers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The move was made after the Advertising Standards Authority in the UK reportedly received complaints concerning a new ad that was launched two weeks ago. First-Ever KFC Wedding: Australian Couple Have a Finger-Lickin' Event With Personalised KFC Wedding Cake and Food Truck.

The ASA received around 163 complaints from viewers after the ad debuted on TV. But they also confirmed that formal action against KFC was not required as the fast-food chain stated that they had already decided to halt the ad. The commercial called “Piano,” showed people licking their fingers while eating the brand’s chicken in public places. After receiving the complaints, the brand temporarily took down its classic slogan. Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

The video ad came amid health officials globally stressing the need for hygiene and hand-washing to prevent the spread of the virus. However, the fast-food giant noted that they are proud of their finger-lickin' campaign. “It doesn’t feel like the right time to be airing this campaign, so we’ve decided to pause it for now ― but we’re really proud of it and look forward to bringing it back at a later date,” a spokesperson was quoted in media reports. Fried Chicken Shoes, Anyone? KFC and Crocs Make Shoes That Look Like the Popular Chicken Dish.

Before the temporary ban, KFC announced a search for a “professional finger licker,” willing to show off their skills on billboards across Britain. Apart from KFC, Coors Light and Hershey have also cancelled ads that showed people hugging each other or poking fun at working from home.

Coronavirus pandemic has gripped people across the world. Health officials and government bodies are following much-needed steps to contain the spread. More than 140,000 people have become victims of the COVID-19, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. Health experts advise to stay hygienic and maintain social distance amid the coronavirus scare.