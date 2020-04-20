Florida Beaches Swarmed by Thousands After Restrictions Get Lifted Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Twitterati Condemn #FloridaMorons

People go to beaches after restrictions lifted amid Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: Pixabay/Representational Image)

Thousands of people were spotted at Florida beaches after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen in the Sunshine State. DeSantis mentioned that those stepping out should ensure their safety and following the guidelines of social distancing guidelines. However, as soon as the beaches were opened, thousands of people crowded the area. The beaches were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spread across countries. As pictures and videos of thousands of people taking a stroll on the beaches went viral, many social media users criticised them for being careless during the outbreak with hashtags #FloridaMorons. Usain Bolt Urges Fans to Practise Social Distancing Using Iconic Picture From His 2008 Beijing Olympics 100m Sprint Win.

Jacksonville Beach was the first in the country to open after the Mayor's statement. The city’s mayor, Lenny Curry, opened Duval County beaches, including Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach, with restricted hours, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Curry in a statement said, "People may visit the beaches for recreation only — walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, surfing and taking care of pets — but visitors are not allowed to bring chairs, coolers or blankets to sit on. Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited and people must practice social distancing." However, beachgoers were heavily criticised on social media platforms. Using the hashtag #FloridaMornons, Twitterati questioned their actions. Video of Little Boy Using Bricks to Explain the Importance of Social Distancing to His Friends Amid Pandemic Is Worth a Watch!

A tweeple condemning their actions wrote, "In 1918 Philadelphia ended quarantine from Spanish Flu early & had parade to boost morale.Within days all hospital beds in the city was filled & in short order more than 4,500 people died. Those who cannot learn from the past are doomed to repeat it

#FloridaMoron #StayatHome."

Florida Beachgoers After Restrictions Were Lifted:

Florida really opening up their beaches.. They're doing what Philadelphia did 100 years ago during the Spanish flu and we know how that turned out.#FloridaMoron pic.twitter.com/NR4t5NdgOv — Matt 👀 (@Anxious_Matt) April 19, 2020

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Hey, not all of us here are in the #FloridaMoron Club. I and my SW Fla. neighbors continue to social distance and stay safe. Numbers in area hospitals are still alarming, but looking a bit better. And no trips to Jacksonville are planned anytime soon! pic.twitter.com/IEHsYexbcf — gc (@greglc541) April 19, 2020

Will This Be Disastrous?

In 1918 Philadelphia ended quarantine from Spanish Flu early & had parade to boost morale.Within days all hospital beds in the city was filled & in short order more than 4,500 people died. Those who cannot learn from the past are doomed to repeat it#FloridaMoron #StayatHome pic.twitter.com/yvA1v6Ui4C — Sofia Clarck (@ClarckSofia) April 19, 2020

Some Got Really Sarcastic!

Hey Florida, we in Santa Monica love our beach - especially on a warm sunny day...but we have smart govt in CA! #FloridaMoron pic.twitter.com/htxOj3aUhg — Maggie Rheinstein (@maggierhein) April 19, 2020

Not Everybody is There:

Hey, not all of us here are in the #FloridaMoron Club. I and my SW Fla. neighbors continue to social distance and stay safe. Numbers in area hospitals are still alarming, but looking a bit better. And no trips to Jacksonville are planned anytime soon! pic.twitter.com/IEHsYexbcf — gc (@greglc541) April 19, 2020

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Beaches in Florida will be open from 6am to 11am every morning & 5pm to 8pm every evening well everyone knows virus doesn't spread between 6a-11a & 5p-8p If you're looking for the second wave,it's not coming from the ocean#FloridaMorons #FloridaMoron pic.twitter.com/upyF7oHTJ4 — Alicia Redd (@AliciaRedd2) April 19, 2020

Curry also said that he is easing the restricts onto Duval County beaches as he is 'encouraged' by the decreasing rate of infections and there is evidence they are flattening the curve. On Friday he said, "If for some reason it turns to helter-skelter, we're going to pull the plug again. This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,' he said on Thursday. 'Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbours."