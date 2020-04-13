Usain Bolt Urges Fans to Practise Social Distancing Using Iconic Picture From His 2008 Beijing Olympics 100m Sprint Win

Usain Bolt in Final Moments of His 100m Sprint Win at 2008 Beijing Olympics (Photo Credits: Twitter/@UsainBolt)

Spring king and fastest man on Earth, Usain Bolt, has come with a brilliant idea to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Bolt, a record eight-time Olympics gold medallist, took to social media to purge his fans to maintain social distancing by sharing an iconic photo from his Olympic success archives. With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading, people have been asked to maintain social distancing and protect themselves from contracting the disease. And to urge his fans to do the same, Bolt put a picture of his iconic and perhaps most memorable race from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Virat Kohli Urges Indian Citizens To Maintain Social Distancing, Says 'This Fight is Not as Easy as it Looks' (Watch Video).

The picture through which Bolt has urged his fans to maintain social distancing is from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in which Bolt created two world records. In the picture Bolt can be seen at least 3-5 meters away from the rest of the sprinters. It was taken during his final lap in the men’s 100m race which Bolt completed in record 9.69 second time, an Olympic record. Usain Bolt Birthday Special: Nine Powerful Quotes by World's Fastest Man.

The Original Social Distancing

Such was his dominance and gap between him and the rest that Bolt thumped his chest and celebrated even before he crossed the finishing line."Social Distancing #HappyEaster," Bolt captioned the image. He also used the occasion to wish his fans a happy Easter.

Self Isolation

At the same Olympic event, Bolt also created the world record in 200m finishing the race in 19.30 seconds for his second Olympic gold and another world record to his name. In fact, he had finished the 100m sprint 0.20 faster than the second-placed Richard Thompson of the United States. And using a picture of him crossing the finishing line in the final moments of the men’s 100m sprint, Bolt urged his fans to practice social distancing.

The Jamaican sprint legend went on to win a total of eight Olympic gold medals and finished his sprinting career without losing a single race at the Summer Games. He holds the record in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events.