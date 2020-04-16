Video of Little Boy Using Bricks to Explain the Importance of Social Distancing to His Friends Amid Pandemic Is Worth a Watch!

Boy Explaining Social Distance (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @pratapsomvanshi/ Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has shattered nations. With not much information available about the disease or any vaccination, the situation is becoming gruesome. People are urged to stay back at home and maintain social distance. The practice of social distancing is the only way that can stop the virus from passing from human to human, eventually lessen the number of cases. Many videos from health experts and other officials have been shared online, explaining the importance of social distancing during the global crisis. But not everyone is seen to follow the practice. If you are still giving social distance a thought and not following it instead, let this kid guide you on its importance. A video of a young boy has gone viral on social media. With the help of bricks, he is seen explaining to his friends why it is essential to follow social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Social Distancing Ad by Ohio Department of Health Wins Praises Online for Describing the Risk of COVID-19 Spread.

A journalist and Twitter user, Pratap Somvanshi, shared the clip on Twitter. It shows some kids standing in line, with bricks placed in front of them. The blocks were placed in a circle. One of the boys explains if one of these bricks had COVID-19, this how it can spread the deadly virus. One after another, all the blocks are tumbled. The bricks are readjusted again with the boy explaining what can happen if one the blocks are placed at a distance. The bricks stand tall. Only using bricks, the little boy so well explained the importance of social distancing to his friends. The video has received thousands of views. Heart-Touching Video of Policemen Helping Homeless Man With Food While He Maintains Social Distance, Reinforces How We Can Beat Coronavirus Together.

Watch Video:

It was not immediately clear from which place in India; this essential session on social distance occurred. But it undoubtedly inspired many. COVID-19 is most likely to spread from one person to person, when we come into close contact with one another. Hence, maintaining social distance is the only way for all of us to stay safe and flatten the curve sooner.