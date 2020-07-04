Fourth of July 2020 is here. The most awaiting weekend for the Americans has finally arrived as they celebrate the US Independence Day 2020 today, July 4. The Fourth of July has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. Barbeques and fireworks are what the day is all about. However, this year’s 4th of July celebration will be a little different because of the pandemic, but there won’t be any compromise having a fun-filled day. To honour the day, the search engine giant has unveiled this year’s 4th of July google doodle, and it is gorgeous. The Fourth of July 2020, Google Doodle is a sparkly firework GIF, and the unique doodle captures the spark of this national event in the United States. The search engine giant is celebrating US Independence Day with joy and fervour. From Macy’s to Washington D.C., Here’s Where and How You Can Watch American Independence Day Firework Display From Home.

Every year, Google comes up with unique creations, feature as the Google Doodle to celebrate the US Independence Day. While last year it was a BBQ-themed baseball game, this year, the search giant went for a sparkly GIF. ‘Ley the sparks fly today, as the US celebrates the Fourth of July,’ reads the official Google Doodle page for the Independence Day celebration. It rightly captures the charm of the day, as it is surrounded by fireworks. You can check out the Fourth of July 2020 Google Doodle, HERE. The 4th of July 2020 fireworks will go virtual this year, and organisers have invited the citizens to watch the spectacular display from home through live streaming. Many platforms will host the Fourth of July 2020 fireworks that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home, as mass gatherings are urged to be avoided because of the pandemic. Fourth of July 2020 Fireworks Live Streaming: From New York's Macy's to Nashville's Let Freedom Sing, Watch Out For These Virtual celebrations of Events in The US.

Parades, public fireworks displays and family reunions are some of the most popular ways of celebrating the 4th of July. But like many other events, this year’s Fourth of July 2020 is bound to be different. Cities around the US have cancelled their annual parades, fireworks displays can be enjoyed from home, and a huge number of events will be streamed online so they can be enjoyed safely at home as the cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

