The United States of America is gearing up for the annual Fourth of July celebration. July 4 is the federal holiday in the country commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States. A lot of celebrations are held on the day, but fireworks display is what makes 4th of July observation even more dynamic. While some states have banned the usage of fireworks, there are popular spots such as the Macy’s and Washington D.C. that leaves a spectacular display of fireworks at the sky. Fourth of July 2020 celebration will be different. Because of the pandemic, major gatherings are being cancelled, however, one can still enjoy them from home as organisers plan to host the 4th of July fireworks virtually. Yes, in this article, we bring you, the Fourth of July 2020 fireworks live streaming online that you can enjoy for free and at the comfort of your home. Fourth of July 2020: What Happened on 4th July 1776? How Old is America? All The FAQs Answered Ahead of US Independence Day.

Macy’s Fourth of July 2020 Fireworks

The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks have been a New York City tradition for years. The mayor, Bill de Blasio recently confirmed that this year’s 4th of July fireworks are still on and will be live-streamed online. The Macy’s 4th of July fireworks will be televised on NBC at 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). You can also sign in to your YouTube TV account and scroll down to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks.

Washington D.C. Fourth of July 2020 Fireworks

Each year on 4th of July, Washington D.C. hosts, A Capitol Fourth—fireworks show over the National Mall in the nation’s capital. But this year the show will be hosted virtually. According to PBS, A Capitol Fourth can be enjoyed on TV, live-streamed at PBC.org and also on the show’s Facebook page.

Big Bear Lake’s Fourth of July 2020 Fireworks

The Big Bear Lake City Council will reportedly hold the fireworks show and visitors are encouraged to maintain social distance. In case you prefer staying home, KTLA will stream the Big Bear Lake’s ‘4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.’ The show will start at 8:45 pm to 9:15 pm ET and can also be viewed on the KTLA’s Facebook page.

There can be a global health crisis, but people across the US are all cheered up for the 4th of July 2020 celebration. It is advisable to stay at home and celebrate the day indoors. And now that you know the live streaming options, you can enjoy the Fourth of July 2020 fireworks virtually.

