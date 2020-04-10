Good Friday 2020 Prayers, HD Images and Messages: Posts, Pictures & Sayings Shared by Twitterati on the Day Commemorating Jesus' Crucifixion

Good Friday 2019 is being observed on April 19 (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Good Friday today. The Friday before Easter Sunday is observed as Good Friday and this day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. On this day, people pray and honour Jesus Christ's sufferings and pain. Observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on Friday, this day precedes Easter Sunday. The day often coincides with the Jewish observance of Passover. Twitter and other social media platforms share prayers, quotes and HD images of Jesus Christ to observe the day. Since the world braves a pandemic and most places are under lockdown, people may not be able to attend the church service but one can pray on this day. Good Friday 2020 Date: Know Significance, Traditions And History Related to the Christian Observance.

Many people also the question Why is Good Friday called Good Friday? Although as the name of the observance may have the term good in it, the day actually sees Christians commemorating Jesus Christ's crucifixion. Bible readings say that the son of God was flogged, ordered to carry the cross on which he would be crucified and then put to death and therefore it is observed as a sombre observance. Usually, the rituals during Good Friday includes Christians honouring Jesus Christ and reflecting on his sufferings and death for their sins. Good Friday 2020: Here’s Why You Should Not Say A ‘Happy Good Friday’ To Your Christian Friends.

Here are prayers, HD Images, messages, posts, pictures & sayings shared by Twitterati on the micro-blogging site:

When He was on the cross, you were on His mind. Everlasting, unconditionally love #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/0y5h9qQZcb — Victor (@victgstf) April 10, 2020

Let's Pray For Everyone

Let us pray for everyone's healing and peace. 🙏#GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/zjXGqBEZuB — Golden Future Life Plans (@gflpofficial) April 10, 2020

Jesus Christ

Blessings To All

Whenever we see the Cross, may it always be a sign of Life and Hope, a reminder of everlasting love from our God Happy Good Friday 🙏😇 #GoodFriday #JumatAgung pic.twitter.com/PbpZDTHQeH — ribuna (@junidab) April 9, 2020

Good Friday Prayers

May the Darkest Night will end and the Sun will rise. Have a positive hope on this #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/gHCfP6nQAc — Upfront Panda (@upfrontpanda) April 10, 2020

Important Message

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. HAVE A BLESSED GOOD FRIDAY EVERYONE #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/MI9Xsxtbc3 — MamaMia❤️James and Nadine (@mamacel_18j) April 10, 2020

By His Wounds...

Usually, a Good Friday observance includes a service that recounts Jesus's painful crucifixion. Some people even refrain from eating to show their sorrow and observe a fast because according to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and mocked by Roman soldiers and was crucified on Calvary mountain in 33 AD.