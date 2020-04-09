Good Friday 2020: Here’s Why You Should Not Say A ‘Happy Good Friday’ To Your Christian Friends

Good Friday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

The verse Mark 10:45 from the Holy Bible says - For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, his death at Calvary. Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. On this day, the Christian brethren's observe fasting, prayer, attend the adoration and Holy Mass in Church, remembering Jesus Christ's suffering, his death on the cross. The Stations of the Cross takes place followed by the traditional kissing of the Cross. It is a day of sorrow for the Christians across the globe, they meditate on the suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross.

This day is called 'Good' because of what Jesus Christ did to show his love for humankind. He was mocked, flogged and crucified. He died for the sin of all mankind. The verse from John 3:16 reads - For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. Good Friday is a day of mourning, but it is called 'Good' because of the deeds of Jesus Christ. And because it has the word 'Good', one must not wish your Christian friend a 'Happy Good Friday'. It marked the culmination of God's plan to save his people from their sins.

Good Friday is an important occasion for the Christians, however, it does not mean they must be greeted on that day. They neither greet each other on that day nor should others greet them. This day does not call for any celebration, but it is a day of grief.