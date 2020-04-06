Good Friday 2020 Date: Know Significance, Traditions And History Related to the Christian Observance

Good Friday (Photo Credits: Pixabay/File Image)

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Christians around the world observe the day in mourning and prayers. It is the sixth day of the Holy Week which is also known as Passion Week. Holy Week comes after a month of fasting, called Lent. According to scriptures, Good Friday is one of the oldest Christian holidays and is being observed since 100 CE. It often coincides with the Jewish observance of Passover. Good Friday 2020 falls on April 10. Good Friday And Easter Sunday Dates in 2020: Meaning, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With The Christian Observances.

According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and mocked by Roman soldiers and was crucified on Calvary mountain in 33 AD. According to Christian beliefs, on the third day, Jesus rose from the dead. His resurrection is celebrated as Easter by Christians. Easter 2020 will be observed on April 12. Christians around the world observe Good Friday with special sermons and prayers. Enactments depicting Jesus Christ's life is held. This is followed by Easter Sunday, when Christians gather with family and friends with celebrations and grandeur.

While it is believed that Christ was crucified on a Friday, the day of the week of the crucifixion of Jesus is not mentioned in the Bible. Some speculations state that the crucifixion may have taken place on a Wednesday or Thursday. It’s commonly believed that Christ resurrected on a Sunday morning. Holy Week 2020 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, Know Significance of Each Day of Passion Week Before Easter.

Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday in certain traditions. According to The Bible, Jesus Christ was crucified on a cross along with two criminals on either side. It states that when Jesus died that there was an earthquake and the veil of the temple torn in half from top to bottom. It was then declared that 'Truly this was the Son of God!'

There are several theories about why the day is called Good Friday. Although it is a day of mourning, it is said that it is called 'good' as the deeds of Jesus Christ was 'good'. Meanwhile, it is also said that in Holy scriptures, 'God' refers to 'Good' and, hence, the Holy Friday is called Good Friday.