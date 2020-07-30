The annual Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj has begun in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage lasts for 5 to 6 days and the dates differ according to the calendar year. This year Hajj 2020 began on July 28 and it will go on till August 2. But amid the pandemic, the face of this pilgrimage wears a deserted look. From visitor numbers crossing almost 25 lakhs every year, to just about a 1,000 people this time, pictures and videos of Hajj with social distancing are being shared on social media. #Hajj2020 is among the trends on Twitter with pictures and videos of pilgrims circling the Kabba as they maintain social distancing from one another. Hajj 2020: Rituals And Significance of Annual Islamic Pilgrimage For Muslims.

On regular days, Hajj sees millions of Muslims gathering together for one of the world's biggest religious gatherings. They gather to pray at Mecca's Grand Mosque. But with the countries around the world still battling the pandemic, the authorities decided to cut down the number of visitors drastically. With just about 1,000 attendees, people were seen keeping a safe distance as they prayed around the Kabba which is synonymous to "House of God." The word Hajj means "to attend a journey", which connotes both the outward act of a journey and the inward act of intentions. It is one of the most sacred time and event of great significance for every Muslim. However, it sees a lot different look this year due to fewer people in attendance. Pictures and videos from Mecca are shared online. Hajj Mubarak 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs, SMS and Quotes to Send to Family and Friends.

Check Pics and Videos of Hajj 2020:

Hajj Mubarak

O’ Allah I turn to you, repose trust in you and seek your pleasure. I beseech you to bless my journey, fulfil my wishes and include me among those superior to me whom you honour today. Hajj Mubarak#Hajj2020 pic.twitter.com/mpnFScznuO — Tayyab Rehman (@TayyabRehman143) July 30, 2020

Wow! So Powerful

Millions of Muslim Ummah Miss This Year Hajj due to COVID-19. Ya Allah have mercy on us and Allow us to Perform Hajj next Year.#Hajj2020 #Hajj1441 🕋🕋🤍🤲 pic.twitter.com/e0NEqp910P — عبد العزيز طارق 🇶🇦 (@AbdulAziztareq3) July 29, 2020

Praying Alone

She is praying along right in front of the Ka'bah❤ How Lucky and Blessed😭❤#Hajj2020 pic.twitter.com/YAWsgYAqBH — Keen (@KeenSayss) July 30, 2020

Video of Devotees Circling the Kabba

Hajj 1441 Hajj 2020 in Makkah O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness; so forgive us Ameen pic.twitter.com/PZa1K7aZ2D — islam Quran Hadith (@MADANI_SMS) July 29, 2020

Tawaf With Social Distancing

Tawaf being performed around the Ka’bah with social distancing in place.#Hajj2020 pic.twitter.com/rR4CKRetfi — IslamicLandmarks.com (@IslamicLandmark) July 29, 2020

Some More Glimpses

Labbaik Allahuma labbaik❤️ These Are The Luckiest People In The Whole World😇 May Allah Give Us All The Chance To Perform Hajj✨#Hajj2020 #HajjMubarak pic.twitter.com/8nDUM3BJzo — B I S M A👑💫 (@Oyee__Bimma) July 30, 2020

Here's Another Comparison

#Hajj2020 A saddest view that you could really feel! pic.twitter.com/21vwv05Bra — Mukhtiar Ahmad (@mukhtiarahmad_) July 29, 2020

Watch Video of Tawaf at Hajj 2020:

To ensure the safety of everyone, the mosque was disinfected two days prior to the beginning of the event. The Saudi government has also enforced strict social distancing rules. Pilgrims arriving here had to take COVID-19 tests before arriving in Mecca and also a 14-day quarantine followed. It is said to be the safest ever Hajj because of the downsized number of visitors.

