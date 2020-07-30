Hajj Mubarak 2020 Greetings & HD Images: Muslims around the world every year head to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform a pilgrimage known as Hajj. It is one of the five pillars of Islam and obligatory for every Muslim to perform it once in a lifetime. Hajj takes place between the eighth and 13th days of the 12th month, as per the Islamic calendar, called Dhul-Hijjah or Zu al-Hijjah. This year Hajj 2020 begins on July 29 and Eid Al Adha will take place on July 31 in Saudi Arab and on August 01 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, people have started searching for with keywords like Hajj 2020, Hajj Greetings, Hajj Quotes, Umrah, Hajj Mubarak Images, Hajj Mubarak Dp, Hajj Mubarak Status for WhatsApp, Hajj Mubarak Wishes, Hajj Mubarak Quotes, Hajj Mubarak 2020, Hajj Mubarak Video, Hajj Wallpapers, Hajj WhatsApp Messages, and more to wish their loved ones during these special days. Hajj Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings and Wallpapers to Send to Family & Friends.

This year due to coronavirus pandemic, only a limited number of Muslims will be allowed to perform the Hajj. Otherwise, Hajj attracts millions of Muslims from all parts of the world. From India alone, over 1.20 lakh Muslims perform the Hajj every year. Muslims from other parts of the world won’t be able to visit the holy city of Mecca for Hajj and thus will keep fast on the day of Arafah. Though Hajj has been kept for limited pilgrims this year, one can share the importance of Hajj for a Muslim in the form of Hajj greetings and wishes. You can share the following Hajj 2020 greetings with you family and friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or through SMS messages.

Hajj Greeting Reads: On This Hajj, I Pray That Allah Will Give You The Courage And The Ability To Perform Your Hajj Without Making Any Sins. I Wish That He Will Guide You Along For His Eternal Blessings.

Hajj Greeting Reads: There Are Several Things That Hajj Teaches Us: Unity, Brotherhood, And Sacrifice. How I Wish That This Day Will Bring The Poor And The Rich In You In The Same Row.

Hajj Greeting Reads: The Day Of Arafah (Second Day Of Hajj) Is The Day That Allah Frees A Significant Number Of People From Eternal Fire. Allah Will Come Close And Express His Pride To The Angels Asking What My People Want.

Hajj Greeting Reads: O Allah, Please Grant Blessings On This Hajj. Accept Their Hajj And Give Us A Chance To Perform Hajj Every Year. Ameen!

Hajj Greeting Reads: There Are Five Pillars Of Islam That Make The Joy And The Blessings Come Through From Allah. Hajj Is One Of Those Special Pillars That We Seek Allah’s Guidance To Perform.

How to Download Hajj Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Hajj Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link.

Hoping and praying that the world is coronavirus free next year and pilgrims from all parts of the world perform the Hajj. This is not the first time; the Hajj has been cancelled for Muslims from other parts of the world. In the past, due to political and other diseases, the Hajj was restricted to a limited number of Muslims.

