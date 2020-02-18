Happy Birthday, J-Hope! BTS Star's Hottest Pictures to Drool At, As the K-Pop Star Turns 26

Happy Birthday J-Hope (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy birthday, J-Hope! The K-Pop Star, BTS heartthrob, J-Hope who is also known as Jung Ho-Seok has the whole BTS army go crazy on his birthday on Twitter. As he turns 26 today, birthday wishes are pouring in for the K-pop star from all around various social media platforms. In fact, last night as his birthday commenced, J-Hope's birthday had taken over all the top trending hashtags on Twitter. Honestly, it didn't even come as a surprise to us because, that's exactly how BTS fans are. And when it comes to everyone's favourite J-Hope's birthday, fans CANNOT keep calm! BTS' J-Hope Turns 26 Today! Army Floods Twitter With Birthday Wishes For The K-Pop Star.

J-Hope birthday hashtags right from #SunshineHobiDay, to #MY_HOPE_JHOPE, #OurPieceOfPeace, #HAPPYJHOPEDAY, #Hoseok, #HBDJHope and #J-Hope #HappyBirthdayJhope, #Hobi, #OurRemedyJhope, #Jhopebirthday, #HopeAlwaysHere, #Jung Hoseok, #HappyHopeTime, #HAPPYJHOPEDAY, #ILOVEJHOPE, #하나뿐인_Jhope_하나뿐인_너 (You're the only one Jhope), #LightOfHopeDay. #WithJhopeOnTheSide, #JHOPE_IS_MY_EGO, #JHopeOurSunshine, and #HOSEOKDAY, today, all the trending hashtags are about him! Not just that, the official BTS page and all his celeb friends wished the star too.

You know that the BTS army is one of the most loyal fan club you will ever see. Right from birthdays to song anniversaries, they remember everything and make it a grand celebration on Twitter. For those who do not know, the South Korean rapper, K-Hope is also a songwriter, dancer, and record producer who made his debut in the year 2013 as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Ever since then, the fan-following of J-Hope has only increased. The BTS star's hottest pictures online are also big HIT. Let's check out the best ones:

We would like to take this opportunity to wish the K-pop star a very happy birthday and more power to the BTS army! We saw how much the fans are crazy about the BTS pop-star. Some cut cakes online while some legit had a party because it is J-Hope's birthday today. The craze is real.