It is Independence Day 2020 today. On 15th August 1947, after immense sacrifices by the brave heroes and constant struggle by the freedom fighters, India became an independent country, free from the British Raj. Independence Day 2020 is the 74th year celebration, and citizens in India are celebrating the day with immense pride and gratitude. Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes, images and patriotic quotes have taken over Twitter. Netizens honour the freedom fighters of India with powerful messages and GIFs on 15th August celebrations. Not only that, but people also pay their respect to all the COVID-19 frontline warriors who are working round the clock during this battle with the pandemic.

India Independence Day 2020 celebrations are indeed different this year. Citizens are urged to stay indoors as much as possible and celebrate the day virtually. Many online events have been organised, to observe the 74th India Independence Day. Netizens have flooded their timeline with photos of Tiranga, courageous freedom fighters, powerful quotes, and beautiful videos honouring the country’s freedom struggle. Below, in this article, we bring you some of the tweets related to India’s Independence Day 2020 celebrations that show citizens’ patriotism and true spirit of observing the country’s freedom struggle with immense pride.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many events have been cancelled. But nothing can dampen the spirit of patriotism and Independence Day celebrations. Many schools have come up with online activities where students are asked to participate in various competitions in honour of the day. We wish our readers, a very Happy Independence Day 2020. Celebrate the day with immense pride, remembering the nation’s freedom struggle and also honouring those who are in the frontline.

