It is Independence Day 2020 today. On 15th August 1947, after immense sacrifices by the brave heroes and constant struggle by the freedom fighters, India became an independent country, free from the British Raj. Independence Day 2020 is the 74th year celebration, and citizens in India are celebrating the day with immense pride and gratitude. Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes, images and patriotic quotes have taken over Twitter. Netizens honour the freedom fighters of India with powerful messages and GIFs on 15th August celebrations. Not only that, but people also pay their respect to all the COVID-19 frontline warriors who are working round the clock during this battle with the pandemic.

India Independence Day 2020 celebrations are indeed different this year. Citizens are urged to stay indoors as much as possible and celebrate the day virtually. Many online events have been organised, to observe the 74th India Independence Day. Netizens have flooded their timeline with photos of Tiranga, courageous freedom fighters, powerful quotes, and beautiful videos honouring the country’s freedom struggle. Below, in this article, we bring you some of the tweets related to India’s Independence Day 2020 celebrations that show citizens’ patriotism and true spirit of observing the country’s freedom struggle with immense pride.

Check Tweets:

Let’s take a moment with gratitude to salute our great freedom fighter’s who sacrificed their lives to make India a free nation. Happy Independence Day India🇮🇳 Jai Hind! #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/izGfoJRCRV — Sudhanshu Kumar (@sudhans81474682) August 15, 2020

Salute to COVID-19 Frontline Warriors

#IndependenceDayIndia Salute to those who sacrificed their future & give us better present. and also salute those warriors who are fighting against #COVID__19 in current situations. pic.twitter.com/1C5bBojCDZ — Sunil Kumar (@sunilwants) August 15, 2020

Some Throwback

Whenever I see that Video I got Goosebumps 🇮🇳 I being proud to be Indian 🙏🏽🇮🇳💪 Vande Mataram🇮🇳 Jai Hind🇮🇳#15August2020 #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/quMnq9CK9c — Aman Raina45 (@ImRaina45) August 15, 2020

Evergreen Patriotic Song!

We have heard that India is righteous, India is the best among all countries Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all of you I hope you will not forget the sacrifice of brave soldiers 🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/X3V3KzNdB3 — Abhash Soni (@Abhashsoni1) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day 2020!

#IndependenceDayIndia Salute to our real heroes who sacrifice their lives for us. Proud to be an INDIAN 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 "Happy 74th Independence" INDIA pic.twitter.com/XWdyqZZUqM — Sourabh bhagat (@IMSourabhBhagat) August 15, 2020

Saluting Those in the Border!

Netizens Also Share Powerful Patriotic Quotes

Brave Freedom Fighters

A picture is worth a thousand words.#IndependenceDayIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UmfRZHa1Ia — Harvinder Dhiman (@Harvinder0077) August 15, 2020

Independence Day 2020 Photos

India is the cradle of human race, the birth place of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend's and great great grandmother of tradition 🇮🇳❤#ProudToBeIndian#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/a1FSMcicy7 — Chanchal (@Chancha40673498) August 15, 2020

Watch Video of I-Day Celebrations

The goosebumps we get on seeing our Triranga standing tall & shining, something that can't be described in words! Remembering all the freedom fighters & our Forces for their contribution towards the Nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay2020 #स्वतंत्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/pVM8tNdnOe — Krishi Mehta (@krishimehta13) August 15, 2020

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many events have been cancelled. But nothing can dampen the spirit of patriotism and Independence Day celebrations. Many schools have come up with online activities where students are asked to participate in various competitions in honour of the day. We wish our readers, a very Happy Independence Day 2020. Celebrate the day with immense pride, remembering the nation’s freedom struggle and also honouring those who are in the frontline.

